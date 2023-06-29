Diablo 4's Season 1 start date will be revealed next week

By Hirun Cryer
published

There'll be details of a new broadcast later this week

Blizzard will announce next week when exactly Season 1 of Diablo 4 will start.

As first picked up on by Wowhead, Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson revealed via his personal Twitter account that Season 1 details for Diablo 4 would be coming at some point next week. Specifically, Blizzard is gearing up to announce the exact start date for the debut season in their new game.

Elsewhere, Diablo 4 global community development director, Adam Fletcher, revealed we'll be hearing more about Blizzard's next big livestream later this week. Long story short, it looks like Blizzard will announce a new campfire-like stream later this week, to air next week, to announce the Season 1 start date.

That's a very long way of saying new things are being announced very soon for Diablo 4. What we know so far about the new seasons are that they won't introduce a full new campaign, but they will debut brand new story missions and narrative beats that players who've beaten the campaign can follow.

There'll also be a Battle Pass, because Diablo 4 is very much a live-service game, even if it isn't quite operating within the same confines as your Fortnites. Oh, but if you want to level up that Battle Pass and unlock new cosmetics, you'll need to create a brand new character.

This will be the standard Battle Pass levelling formula for every Diablo 4 season going forward. We hope that didn't come as a huge shock to you, but if it did, you at least know what to expect ahead of time. 

