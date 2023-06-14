Diablo 4's first build planner is live and it's incredibly in-depth

Diablo 4 has only been out a few weeks, but someone's already put together a comprehensive 'character builder.'

As of yesterday on June 13, Diablo 4's very first build guide went live for anyone around the internet to use. You can access the new character builder via the tweet just below, where you can customize your own Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, or Sorcerer however you wish, with any class-appropriate gear in the whole game.

D4Planner is Live! We are excited to reveal the best #diablo4 Character Builder on the planet! Full equipment with every Aspect, all affixes, Skill Tree, Paragon Board, Renown and Calculations. Save your profiles and share them with the community on our Public Database. From here…June 13, 2023 See more

This should seriously help the more dedicated and hardcore Diablo 4 players out there intricately plan and tweak their characters. You can even customize the level of any character in the build guide, so you could begin planning the best Rogue character for level 50, for example, or the best Necromancer possible at just level 20.

The new build guide also has a neat community feature in its public database. You can save and share your customized characters with the wider Diablo 4 community via the builder, to see how your own creation stacks up against others, and how you could improve and tweak your own character with new ideas and gear.

The character builder creator boasts of having every Aspect, Skill Tree, Paragon Board, and Renown in the build guide. A hell of a lot of work must've gone into this character builder to create a version that's so comprehensive, and as we mentioned above, this is all after Diablo 4 has only been out for a few weeks.

We know Blizzard has a boatload of Diablo 4 post-launch content planned in both seasons and expansions, so it'd be good to keep an eye on this guide for when new gear and classes are introduced.

Oh, and if you didn't already know, Diablo 4's Sorcerer is its most popular class.