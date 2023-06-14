Diablo 4's first build planner is live and it's incredibly in-depth

By Hirun Cryer
published

This tool can help you plan any character of any level

Diablo 4 Barbarians in armor with blue war paint on character creation screen
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 has only been out a few weeks, but someone's already put together a comprehensive 'character builder.'

As of yesterday on June 13, Diablo 4's very first build guide went live for anyone around the internet to use. You can access the new character builder via the tweet just below, where you can customize your own Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, or Sorcerer however you wish, with any class-appropriate gear in the whole game.

See more

This should seriously help the more dedicated and hardcore Diablo 4 players out there intricately plan and tweak their characters. You can even customize the level of any character in the build guide, so you could begin planning the best Rogue character for level 50, for example, or the best Necromancer possible at just level 20.

The new build guide also has a neat community feature in its public database. You can save and share your customized characters with the wider Diablo 4 community via the builder, to see how your own creation stacks up against others, and how you could improve and tweak your own character with new ideas and gear.

The character builder creator boasts of having every Aspect, Skill Tree, Paragon Board, and Renown in the build guide. A hell of a lot of work must've gone into this character builder to create a version that's so comprehensive, and as we mentioned above, this is all after Diablo 4 has only been out for a few weeks.

We know Blizzard has a boatload of Diablo 4 post-launch content planned in both seasons and expansions, so it'd be good to keep an eye on this guide for when new gear and classes are introduced. 

Oh, and if you didn't already know, Diablo 4's Sorcerer is its most popular class.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.