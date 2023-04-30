Diablo 4's Collector's Edition is out in the wild - take a look

Diablo 4's (opens in new tab) Collector's Editions have been sent out to Diablo partners and content creators, giving us our first glimpse of the coveted collectible items.

Diablo partner and streamer Wudijo is seemingly one of the first to get their hands on the edition. Better yet, they recorded their first impressions of the collection in an unboxing video on YouTube so that we can admire it vicariously. You can check it out below:

There are three editions up for pre-order at the moment. The most expensive version, the Collector's Edition, features a host of other collectibles, including an art book, a recreation of the Candle of Creation (albeit a very convincing electric one, so it can be used anywhere safely), as well as a mouse pad, a collectible pin, two striking art prints, and a stunning cloth map of Sanctuary.

And it's a chunky boy, too. As Wudijo demonstrates, it arrived in a huge box (with a label that says "Do not ship before 1st June 2023"; hopefully, that's a cheeky joke!) and the contents lovingly preserved in a sizeable chest with all the Diablo-themed livery you'd expect.

Wudijo stopped short of sharing much of the art book for fear of imparting accidental spoilers, but he did take a couple of moments to flick through the 300+ page tome to show off some of the artwork within (thanks, PCGN).

After a little back and fore and a lot of confusion, Blizzard has confirmed that you won't have to complete Diablo 4's campaign to unlock mounts, after all.

Diablo Global community developer director Adam Fletcher recently flagged on Twitter that a blog post that initially said mounts wouldn't be available until after the campaign has been tweaked. Now, it reads that they will be unlocked through completing a questline "as you progress naturally through the main story campaign".

We also recently found out that Diablo 4's Nightmare dungeons will scale beyond level 100, but Blizzard says there's something of a final boss encounter that's designed to be your character's capstone. Consequently, the developer says that Diablo 4 "isn't intended to be played forever".

Diablo 4 is out on June 6 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen console systems.