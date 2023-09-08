Diablo 4 player cracks build to one-shot the game's nastiest foe despite being 31 levels below them

A Diablo 4 player has managed to pull off a spectacularly speedy victory against The Butcher despite being at a much lower level than the fearsome foe.

Beating The Butcher in Diablo 4 is no easy task. He attacks fast, hits hard, and is tricky to avoid, making him a nightmare to take down. He's been wreaking havoc for fans since the game's launch, managing to rack up almost 6 million player kills in the first week alone. Now, though, one player has managed to get their own back by taking down the boss in a single swipe while being a whopping 31 levels lower.

This seemingly impossible feat was posted by treeslip over on the Diablo 4 subreddit (thanks, Icy Veins). The video, which you can check out below, shows the player, a level 87 Druid, casually walking over to the level 119 Butcher and obliterating them in the blink of an eye.

As the player explains in the comments, this easy win was thanks to their extremely powerful build called "Miracle Crone Bulwark," which uses Bulwark, Greatstaff of the Crone, and Caged Heart of the Barber. "I use a crone staff but it is possible with no uniques," treeslip explains. "I have no perfect gear. Bulwark and the Barber are a bit broken."

In the comments, another player reveals that they accidentally annihilated The Butcher using the same technique. "Same thing happened to me," they write. "Didn't even know he was there and had to rewatch what happened, apparently Butcher aggro'd me and then died in .1 seconds. He was lvl 123, I was 81, Bulwark is awesome."

This isn't the only sneaky tactic that players have relied on to easily take down this formidable foe. Some have resorted to the tried and tested 27-year-old trick of trapping him behind a door and wailing on him until he falls.

Elsewhere, Diablo 4 lead explains how new seasons will differ from Diablo 3 and Diablo 2 Resurrected.