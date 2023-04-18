Diablo 4 has "no plans" to add map overlay at launch

Diablo 4 won't feature map overlay when it launches in June, and Blizzard currently has "no plans" to add it any time soon.

This surprising decision by Blizzard will mean players will have to rely on the mini-map or open the full map - interrupting gameplay. This missing feature isn't just limited to the game's launch, as according to Diablo lead Rod Fergusson, on Twitter, Blizzard has "no plans" to add it right now.

No plans at the moment.April 14, 2023

This has come as a surprise to long-time Diablo fans as it's a feature present in several of the previous games in the series. In the replies to Fergusson's tweet, fans have expressed their disappointment and bewilderment at the decision, as well as given suggestions as to how Blizzard could implement this quality-of-life feature in another way if they wanted to shake things up for the new game.

"Really weird decision considering every previous Diablo game had it," one fan says (opens in new tab) in the replies. "I think a good compromise would be to make the minimap a bit more customizable such as size and an increased zoom," another Twitter user (opens in new tab) suggests, "That allows more readability without the meta being everyone playing with a map covering the game."

In other Diablo news, it seems like Blizzard is set to go as Diablo 4 officially went gold earlier this week , ahead of its June 6, 2023 release date. It's also been revealed that Diablo 4 will run at 60 FPS in 4K on Xbox Series X - as well as 1080p at 60 FPS for Xbox Series S