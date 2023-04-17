Diablo 4 will run at 60 FPS in 4K on Xbox Series X, according to Blizzard.

Diablo 4 general manager Rod Fergusson recently appeared on the Official Xbox Podcast (opens in new tab) (via Pure Xbox (opens in new tab)) to discuss how the next instalment in the popular action RPG series is shaping up ahead of its June release. During the interview, Fergusson shared his enthusiasm for broadening the series' reach beyond its PC roots and revealed what players should expect performance-wise on both Xbox's current-gen offerings.

According to the developer, Diablo 4 will run at 60 FPS in 4K on Xbox Series X, and those playing on the Series S can expect 1080p at 60 FPS. While we've begun to expect greater graphical fidelity and higher frame rates from console games, this isn't always the case - as Redfall reminded us last week - so it's reassuring to see Blizzard aiming for a silky smooth performance on newer consoles.

Fergusson didn't say how the game will play on Xbox One, and this being an Xbox podcast, there wasn't any mention of how it will run on Sony's consoles, meaning we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out exactly how these versions fare.

Many players already went hands-on with Diablo 4 in March during the Early Access and Open Beta weekends, allowing Blizzard to gather feedback and make improvements based on players' experience. Last week the developer revealed the full version, which launches on June 6, will include changes to classes, dungeons, encounters, UI, and more.

