Diablo 4 free trial lets you play the full game until next week

There's a Diablo 4 free trial running now until Monday, October 30.

Blizzard announced the action RPG's first free trial in a press release; all you have to do is head here and download the client. From there, you'll have access to the full game, but you'll only be able to reach level 20 before you're booted from Sanctuary. However, if you like it enough that you want to shell out for the full game, there's a limited-time offer to grab it for 25% the normal price.

The Diablo 4 free trial, while undoubtedly thematically relevant in the run-up to Halloween, is also wisely timed to coincide with the launch of Diablo 4 Season 2, officially titled Season of Blood. The big update brings sweeping changes to itemization and class builds in an attempt by Blizzard to win back the favor of players who were dissatisfied by those elements in Season 1. For what it's worth, Blizzard told GamesRadar+ recently that the changes in Season 2 feel like "enough of a motivating factor for people to come back and play."

It also makes sense to launch the free trial a week and change after the launch of the big update so that Blizzard has had some time to iron out any rough edges before letting folks try it for free.

At Season 2's launch, Diablo 4 released on Steam and came Steam Deck verified right from the start. Just keep in mind that the free trial is Battle.net exclusive and thus not compatible with Steam Deck.

