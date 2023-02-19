Diablo 4 beta tests are coming to all platforms next month

Diablo 4's beta test will kick off next month.

We had an inkling (opens in new tab) that Diablo 4's (opens in new tab) open beta start date was due to be unveiled "soon", and now it's been confirmed that the beta early access test will run from March 17-19 for pre-orderers. An open beta will also run March 24-26, too.

Interestingly, director Joe Shely told IGN (opens in new tab) that there'll be no time limit – players can play all the way up to level 25, and experience pretty much everything available in the game's prologue and opening act in the "Fractured Peaks" zone.

We also got a brand new Diablo 4 teaser trailer to explore, too, which gives us a peek at the types of adjustments you can make in the character customization tool:

Progress will carry over for players able to access both beta tests, although sadly, your progress won't carry over into the main game – sorry.

As we recently reported, Blizzard hosted several closed betas to test things like the endgame last year and confirmed that an open beta was on the way. We got to play the upcoming loot 'em up at a preview event (opens in new tab) that focused on the prologue and first chapter, coming away cautiously optimistic to see more.

Developer Blizzard also recently reaffirmed that it doesn't want Diablo 4 players to "feel like they can pay to win" (opens in new tab) and outlined why it thinks the Codex of Power (opens in new tab) builds on one of Diablo 3's best ideas.

Diablo 4 is out on June 6 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen console systems.