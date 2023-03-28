Can you still play the Diablo 4 beta is a question that many will be asking, now that the extremely busy open beta weekend has officially drawn to a close. After getting a taste of what's to come in Diablo 4, it's understandable that players want to experience more, especially as the full release is still over two months away. If you've tried to access the Diablo 4 beta you'll have seen the message that the servers are now offline, so the only way to play again before launch is if another Diablo 4 open beta is made available. If you want to know if you can still play the Diablo 4 beta, then here's what the current situation is.

Will there be another Diablo 4 open beta

(Image credit: Blizzard)

So far we have seen no evidence to suggest there will be another Diablo 4 open beta, and Blizzard have been clear that the two beta weekends that ran in March 2023 are the only ones they have planned. With over six full days of data collected to observe how the servers deal with extreme demand, and how to the game world holds up under that strain, Blizzard should have gathered enough information to work with during that time. It's therefore very likely that they will be using this data to fine tune performance in the run up to launch, and won't need any further open beta testing time.



Therefore, the earliest time you can play Diablo 4 again will be on June 2, 2023, if you pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game, otherwise you can purchase and play the Standard Edition from June 6.



