Diablo 4 accidentally nerfs everyone, just as notoriously difficult Abattoir of Zir endgame event begins

Diablo 4's developers accidentally nerfed just about every single player - just in time for a very difficult endgame event to launch.

Diablo 4 players can level up Paragon Glyphs once they hit level 50 with a character to unlock significant bonuses, gearing them up towards endgame content later down the line. The trouble with the system is, as Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher outlines below, Paragon Glyphs achieved prior to the 1.2.3 update have been displaying misrepresented levels for everyone.

The team has identified an issue that players are experiencing with paragon glyphs showcasing misrepresented levels from the levels achieved prior to the 1.2.3 update. We plan on addressing this on PC with a new client update that will be shipping later today. We will update… https://t.co/6mjGNzuZcoDecember 5, 2023 See more

In other words, players haven't been properly rewarded for the Paragon Glyph XP they've been accumulating. It looks like some Paragon Glyph XP has even been reset for some players, with Fletcher inviting players to either re-level the XP back to the point that they were at, or simply wait for the next update to Diablo 4 to dole back out the XP that was lost.

As of right now though, a follow-up tweet from Fletcher claims that PC players should have had this issue resolved. PlayStation and Xbox players are still in the dark though, with a fix said to be coming soon, but until it arrives, Blizzard has disabled cross-play for all Diablo 4 players between console and PC platforms.

This malfunctioning system is a pretty big problem because a new endgame event for Diablo 4 just went live yesterday on December 5. The Abattoir of Zir event launched as part of the ongoing Season 2: Season of Blood, and it's said to be so difficult that one community member claimed last month that the endgame event is literally supposed to be unbeatable.

You can probably imagine how going into an "unbeatable" endgame event in Diablo 4 with some of your ability XP taken away is going to turn out. Endgame Diablo 4 players could be in for a tough old time if they're tackling the Abattoir of Zir event on PS and Xbox systems, unless they actually managed to re-level the XP that wasn't properly credited to them.

