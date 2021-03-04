Diablo 2 Resurrected lets you import your original Diablo 2 saves

You'll be able to transfer your original Diablo 2 save to Diablo 2 Resurrected when it launches, and pick up right where you left off.

"Yes! Keep your old save files," Diablo 2 Resurrected producer Matthew Cederquist told IGN Middle East in an interview. "Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked! So yes, your local singleplayer save files will carry over."

It turns out that after you've imported your original save to Diablo 2 Resurrected, you'll be able to pick up exactly where you left off, with remade visuals and sound effects. Not only that, but there's a toggle to play between the remake and legacy editions of Diablo 2 within the new Resurrected edition.

There might not be a specific release date for Diablo 2 Resurrected, but we know that there's an upcoming alpha for the game is "coming soon." In fact, you can already sign up for the alpha test, and once the final game launches, Blizzard has revealed that you'll be able to take advantage of cross-play for the "consoles that support it." Elsewhere, Diablo 2 Resurrected will take advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller features, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and more.

When Diablo 2 Resurrected eventually arrives, it'll be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. Over 20 years after the game originally launched in 2000, Diablo 2 is making a big comeback with two-player co-op, PvP duelling, brand new 3D models, completely remade cinematics, and much more.

