Diablo 2 Resurrected first alpha test is "coming soon" and you can sign up now

The first Diablo 2 Resurrected alpha test is coming soon, and you can sign up for free right now.

You can opt into the upcoming technical alpha over on the newly minted Diablo 2 Resurrected website . You don't need to pre-order the game to sign up; just log in with your BattleNet account.

We spoke to producer Matthew Cederquist and designer Robert Gallerani about the content of the first test and Blizzard's plans for future tests. Cederquist confirmed that the studio is planning to host multiple testing periods between now and release, but couldn't go into specifics beyond the first test.

"Our first technical alpha is coming soon, and it will be for PC and single-player focused," Gallerani explained. "However, a handful of our quality of life features will be in there. Try out the controller and see if it does feel like we're advertising."

"I don't think we necessarily have a specific date for it to even bring to light right now," Cederquist said of the first alpha test. "I know there's going to be multiple testing periods, but I'm reluctant to say four, five, six. They're going to be unique to their testing. We're going to start with that first technical alpha and see where it goes. It really comes down to how much feedback we get. We just want to know how much you guys love the game."

Gallerani added that, "We want it to be relatively soon, we want to have enough time to actually act on the feedback. And the game is coming out this year, so there's only so many you can have between now and then."