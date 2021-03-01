Diablo 2 Resurrected will make use of the PS5's DualSense features

Blizzard says Diablo 2 Resurrected will make use of PS5 DualSense features like haptic feedback.

As UnGeek reports, Blizzard's Robert Gallerani and Maxine Virtue detailed the studio's plans for Diablo 2 Resurrected DualSense support during a media roundtable at BlizzCon 2021. Though the developers didn't delve much into specifics, Gallerani all but confirmed haptic feedback for the upcoming Diablo 2 remaster.

"We're still working on how we want to use [the DualSense], but the haptic feedback on the controller is a really exciting thing, and so we want to make sure that we take advantage of that," Gallerani said.

The DualSense's haptic feedback feature is essentially an advanced rumble pack designed to increase immersion by replicating the feeling and effects of different surfaces and items. For example, walking through sand in a game should feel gritty, while firing off shotgun rounds should send spaced-out pulses to your hands.

Gallerani also detailed a few of the ways Diablo 2 Resurrected is tuned for controller support more generally, confirming that the remaster will add a cursor function for gamepads.

"In the original game, the Sorceress' teleport works by clicking wherever you want. Wherever you click, that's where you're teleporting to. When you're using the controller, you don't have a cursor, so when you teleport with the Sorceress we have a default distance for the teleport - some of the moves we do that. For example, a Blood Golem from a Necromancer will always spawn where you want it to. Whereas some moves we actually allow you to hold a button down, and you then get a cursor."

Diablo 2 Resurrected is a 4K remaster of the 2000 Blizzard classic featuring new 3D models, remade cinematics, and upgraded audio. It's scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021.

