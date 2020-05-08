Destiny 2 Xur May 8 location and Exotics: Where is Xur May 8 - May 12?

The Destiny 2 Xur May 8 location is down in Watcher's Grave on Nessus. Land at the northeast zone and head to the barge nearby. Xur is up on the outer deck, where he'll remain until reset time on Tuesday, May 12.

Here's everything Xur is selling this weekend:

Exotic Weapon - Hard Light: this auto rifle can change its element type through a special reload, and it fires ricochet rounds which have less damage falloff than other auto rifles. Even after its recent nerf, Hard Light is still a strong choice for many activities, so it's worth picking up.

Hunter Exotic - Gwisin Vest: each Spectral Blades kill you make before entering stealth mode will restore more of your Super energy. The Gwisin Vest isn't the infinite-Super clown fiesta it once was, and between its nerf and the introduction of other Hunter Exotics, its relative power level has really dropped.

Titan Exotic - Hallowfire Heart: your solar abilities recharge faster, and they recharge extra fast while your Super is fully charged. Hallowfire Heart has been a Sunbreaker staple for years, and it's not going anywhere. Seasonal mods have only made grenade and melee abilities more useful, so this is a great choice for almost any solar Titan build.

Warlock Exotic - Apotheosis Veil: regenerate health and ability energy when you activate your Super. Nearby allies gain bonus class ability regeneration. Apotheosis Veil is the duddest of the duds this week. Its effects are niche and not particularly potent, and it loses to several other Warlock Exotics in all situations.

