Destiny 2 Xur location: Where is Xur and what Exotics is he selling for November 22 - November 26

This week's Destiny 2 Xur Location is in the EDZ. Set down at the Winding Cove and head north until you reach a downed ship on a small ledge. You'll find Xur on top of the ledge. Xur will stick around until 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST on Tuesday, November 26.

Xur Exotic inventory for November 22 - November 26

Weapon - Wardcliff Coil: fires a volley of Arc micro-rockets. Wardcliff has limited range and unreliable accuracy (which is improved with the Catalyst), but in optimal conditions, it delivers the highest burst DPS in Destiny 2. It's worth owning, just in case you need it in the future. It's a solid PvP Exotic, too.

Hunter Exotic - Sixth Coyote: gain an extra dodge charge. With Armor 2.0 ability mods, you can do some wacky stuff with Sixth Coyote, but it's a pretty redundant Exotic in most cases. Dragon's Shadow is generally just better.

Titan Exotic - One-Eyed Mask: mark targets that damage you. Killing marked targets grants health regen, a damage boost, and an overshield. This is the most overpowered Exotic in Destiny 2, and while it's getting nerfed (again) next season, it will still probably be good. If nothing else, pick it up and enjoy it while it lasts.

Warlock Exotic - Verity's Brow: energy weapon kills grant grenade energy. Contraverse Hold is a thing, so Verity's Brow really doesn't have a place in any build, especially with Breach Refractor and Armor-Piercing mods. Maybe next season's artifact mods will give it a boost somehow, but for now, it's a hard pass.

