Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris start time, rewards, and more explained

The Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Crucible mode has finally arrived. After an extended hiatus following the Trials of the Nine flop, Bungie resurrected the original pinnacle PvP activity as the centerpiece for the Season of the Worthy. Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will feel familiar to Destiny 1 veterans, as will many of its rewards, but it's got some new rules and features this time around. To that end, we've rounded up everything you need to know, from what time Trials of Osiris starts to what you can earn by playing it.

What time does Trials of Osiris start?

Trials of Osiris will be playable every weekend starting on Friday at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT through the following Tuesday at the same time. It works on the same clock as Xur, appearing every weekend and ending with the next weekly reset.

How does Trials of Osiris work?

Trials is a competitive Crucible mode that uses 3v3 Elimination rules. You need to be at least 960 Power to participate as it is a Power-enabled activity, though Bungie says it will institute a Power cap soon. You also need a pre-made fireteam of three since Trials does not support matchmaking in the same way the Competitive playlist does.

To compete in Trials of Osiris, you need to purchase a Trials ticket. Each time you win a match, you'll earn a stamp of sorts on your ticket. Likewise, losing will earn you a stamp. You play until you win seven matches or lose three matches, and then you receive rewards based on your performance. Players are also matched against each other based on the progress of their ticket, so if you're on six wins, expect to play against people who are around six wins.

The ultimate goal of Trials is to win seven matches without losing a single one - a Flawless run, in other words. A Flawless run will let you access the Lighthouse, an exclusive end-game area with a special loot chest that dishes out Flawless rewards. More on this in a bit.

Who is the Trials of Osiris vendor?

(Image credit: Bungie)

Saint-14, who was retroactively rescued in the Season of Dawn, is the new Trials of Osiris vendor. You can find him in the Tower, where he will sell Trials Cards, Passages, and Bounties. You'll also turn in Trials Tokens to Saint-14 in exchange for Trials Engrams.

What are Trials of Osiris Passages?

The new version of Trials of Osiris comes with five unique Passages which can aid players in their climb to the Lighthouse. You can only equip one Passage at a time, but you can change your Passage at any time. However, equipping a new Passage will reset your progress, so you'll really only want to buy one Passage per ticket.

The Passages are:

Mercy Passage (always available): forgives one loss per ticket.

Ferocity Passage (always available): if you have zero losses, your third win will count as two wins.

Confidence Passage (unlocked after going Flawless): grants a bonus reward from the Flawless chest.

Wealth Passage (unlocked at five wins): earn more Trials Tokens from completing and winning Trials matches.

Wisdom Passage (unlocked at seven wins): grants bonus XP from Trials wins based on the number of wins on your ticket.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards explained

(Image credit: Bungie)

You don't have to go Flawless to get good Trials loot. Apart from the Lighthouse chest, Loot is distributed through Trials Engrams and ticket rewards.

You can get Trials Engrams by trading in Trials Tokens, which can be earned by completing weekly, daily, and repeatable Trials Bounties sold by Saint-14, as well as completing Trials matches. Note that unused Trials Tokens will disappear every Tuesday, so you won't be able to stockpile them. Additionally, Trials Engrams can only award new rolls of items that you've already received, so you will have to win at least a few matches to get the ball rolling.

This brings us to ticket rewards. Simply put, more wins on your ticket means better rewards at the end. Here's the breakdown:

Three wins: Tier 2 Powerful gear (minor Power boost)

Five wins: Tier 3 Powerful gear (major Power boost)

Seven wins: Pinnacle gear (biggest Power boost)

These are weekly rewards, so you'll only be able to earn each loot drop once per week per character. That said, you can earn infinite Trials Engrams as long as you have tokens to trade in, but these won't drop Powerful gear.

The good news is that if you get a seven-win card, Flawless or not, you'll get all three drops in one go. Note that these drops are tied to how many wins you get on a single card, not how many wins you get in a weekend. If you want that Pinnacle gear, you'll need to win seven matches on one card.

What are the Flawless rewards?

(Image credit: Bungie)

Players who reach the Lighthouse will receive extra Pinnacle gear as well as exclusive cosmetics that show off their triumph. First up: armor glows. Flawless players will be able to spruce up their Trials armor with a yellow glow. This glow will fade after one week, and to refresh it, you'll need to go Flawless again.

You can change the color of this glow by equipping one of two exclusive Flawless emblems. Light for the Lost turns the glow white, representing Guardians who plan on carrying others to the Lighthouse. Flawless Empyrean changes the glow to red, marking the Guardians hellbent on blocking players from getting to the Lighthouse (by stomping them in Trials). These emblems can also be equipped with stat trackers indicating how many Lighthouse carries or shutdowns you've racked up, as well as other Trials stats.

For the moment, these appear to be the only Flawless rewards. In other words, the Adept weapons awarded in Destiny 1 haven't returned.