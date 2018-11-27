Here's everything new to Destiny 2's Eververse store in the Season of the Forge

Ahead of Destiny 2: The Black Armory, Bungie has opened the gates on Destiny 2's Season of the Forge. We've got a nice new balance patch to chew on, new pinnacle weapons to earn, and dozens of new Eververse items to chase. Destiny 2's annual pass comes with bonus Silver you can spend on Eververse items, and you can now earn Bright Dust more reliably thanks to the Eververse bounties, so these items are more obtainable than ever. With time and patience, you can acquire most everything in the store without spending a dime. That being said, here's everything the Eververse store is selling in the new season.

Exotic armor skins

Image 1 of 6 Young Ahamkara's Spine Image 2 of 6 Graviton Forfeit Image 3 of 6 Sunbracers Image 4 of 6 Lunafaction Boots Image 5 of 6 One-Eyed Mask Image 6 of 6 Doom Fang Pauldrons

Legendary armor sets

Exotic weapon skins

Image 1 of 10 Ace of Spades Image 2 of 10 MIDA Multi-Tool Image 3 of 10 Polaris Lance Image 4 of 10 Prometheus Lens Image 5 of 10 Suros Regime Image 6 of 10 Two-Tailed Fox Image 7 of 10 One Thousand Voices Image 8 of 10 Queenbreaker Image 9 of 10 Skyburner's Oath Image 10 of 10 Black Talon

Legendary weapon skins

Image 1 of 8 Parcel of Stardust Image 2 of 8 Trust Image 3 of 8 Distant Relation Image 4 of 8 Pillager Image 5 of 8 Hazard of the Cast Image 6 of 8 Bygones Image 7 of 8 Dreaded Venture Image 8 of 8 No Turning Back

Exotic Ghost shells

Legendary Ghost shells

Shaders

Exotic ships

Legendary ships

Exotic sparrows

Legendary sparrows

Head to page two for GIFs of all the emotes and transmat effects available in the Season of the Forge.