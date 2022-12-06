Destiny 2 Season 19 is officially the Season of the Seraph, and Rasputin is back for a fight with Xivu Arath

Bungie has kept Destiny 2 Season 19 close to its chest until the last possible second, but the Season of the Seraph is finally official and starts in just a few hours.

The reveal trailer for the incoming season confirms that the Bray family and Rasputin, the famous Warmind, are once again at the center of things. The Witness is bearing down on humanity and we'd rather Rasputin's power stay under our watch and not fall into the hands of our enemies – specifically Xivu Arath, the Hive god of war who's heavily featured this season.

"To stop her, the Vanguard has authorized special covert operations armed with the Warmind's most advanced weaponry," the trailer says of Xivu Arath. "Agents conducting these operations are known as Seraphs." After the cooling-off period of the Season of Plunder, it looks like Bungie's once again cranking up the Plot Meter to prepare for the next big expansion.

Bungie's already set up a Season of the Seraph breakdown over on its website (opens in new tab) (which actually spoiled the name of the season shortly before the trailer launched, but I digress). It confirms the new matchmade activity for the season, Heist Battlegrounds, which we're sure to play a lot of until February 28, 2023, as we head into Lightfall.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Operation: Seraph's Shield, meanwhile, is a new Exotic mission which will challenge players to "break through layers of security each week and awaken Rasputin before it's too late."

A new Exotic, Revision Zero, will become available on Tuesday, December 20, the third week of the season, with multiple Exotic catalysts to follow. Another Exotic, the Manticore SMG, will be tied to the season pass, with pass buyers getting instant access later today and free-to-play folks unlocking it at season rank 35.

Ahead of Revision Zero, a new Destiny 2 dungeon will launch this Friday , December 9, presumably with its own Exotic in store. As a reminder, this dungeon isn't included with the season pass and has its own, separately sold dungeon pass. (If you bought the fancy edition of The Witch Queen, you're covered for the dungeons, too.) Today's season reveal didn't tell us much about the dungeon, which was once speculated to be Vex-themed, but Xivu Arath's involvement could suggest some more Hive shenanigans.

Other notable updates include the Competitive PvP overhaul, a laundry list of Exotic gun tweaks (including one of the most staggeringly pointless weapon changes in FPS history), updated Iron Banner events, new Trials of Osiris loot, and the Dawning and Moments of Triumph events. Oh, and Destiny 2 is also getting that Assassin's Creed crossover.