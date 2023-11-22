Destiny 2 price history suggests that its new Witcher crossover might cost more than The Witcher 3 and all of its DLC combined

If Destiny 2's price history is anything to go by, the recently-announced Witcher 3 skins could cost more than CDPR's entire RPG.

On November 21, Destiny developer Bungie announced that three new skins "inspired by Geralt of Rivia" from The Witcher 3 will be arriving in its MMO alongside the upcoming Season of the Wish on November 28. The crossover looks like it gives players a lot of choice as it features three armor sets that the White Wolf himself would wear.

We're yet to get any proper information about these skins, including their price, but due to the cost of previous crossover skins (the Destiny 2 Fortnite skins set players back £16.79/$19.99 each or £50/$60 for all three), players are less than optimistic about how much the Witcher skins will cost.

Greetings, White Wolf.Inspired by Geralt of Rivia, arriving with Season of the Wish on November 28. pic.twitter.com/TC3vLbW9s6November 21, 2023 See more

Twitter user and TodayinDestiny creator, JpDeathBlade , reacted to the news, telling fellow fans: "You can actually buy The Witcher 3 and all of its DLCs for less than it would cost you to buy ONE of the THREE Destiny 2 armor sets shown here." Other players have reacted similarly, replying to Bungie's tweet with things like: "Looks awesome! (Too bad they’ll be 20 USD exclusives on the Eververse)," and "Another overpriced collab?"

To be fair to Bungie, like we said, the price hasn't officially been revealed yet - although we also don't blame Destiny players for fearing the worst. As pointed out by the Twitter user, you can actually pick up The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for under $10 at the moment on Steam .

This isn't the first time someone has pointed out the high price of in-game cosmetics. Earlier this month, Halo Infinite players discovered that Halo Infinite's very expensive Master Chief armor (which helped the FPS to fly up Steam's revenue charts) is the same price as the game that inspired it, Halo: Combat Evolved. The Mark V armor costs players $22, but Combat Evolved is currently less than $10 on Steam.