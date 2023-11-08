Halo Infinite's very expensive Master Chief armor sends it flying up Steam's revenue charts

By Hope Bellingham
published

The $22 cosmetic is doing great things for Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Halo Infinite is currently traveling up Steam's revenue charts thanks to Master Chief's very expensive armor.

As spotted by @Mr_ Rebs_ on Twitter, Halo Infinite has jumped up 47 spots on Steam's Global Top Sellers Chart (by revenue) shortly after the release of the new Mark V armor cosmetic - which was inspired by Master Chief's armor in Halo: Combat Evolved. At the time of writing, 343 Industries' game is sitting at number 33 in the charts, next to GTA 5 and Tales of Arises's Beyond the Dawn expansion. 

As reported by PC Gamer, the new cosmetic will set players back 2,200 in in-game currency for the full set, or $22. That might not sound too big of an ask if you're a big fan of Halo: Combat Evolved, but it's pretty shocking when you realize that you can purchase Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, as in the game the armor comes from, on Steam for much less than $22. 

In case you were wondering, the new cosmetic does come with a few added extras. For starters, it doesn't look as pixelated as it did back in 2001, as Halo Waypoint reveals, the new Mark V armor has been "updated and enhanced" for Season 5 of Halo Infinite. They also now allow for coating, visor, emblem, and FX customization giving players more options when it comes to customization of the classic skin. 

This isn't the only nostalgic thing heading to Halo Infinite. In just over a week's time on November 14, players will be able to revisit a bunch of Halo 3 maps in Halo Infinite including The Pit, High Ground, Isolation, Cliffside, and many more. You can find the full list here

