How to get the Destiny 2 Fortnite armour for free

Destiny 2 Fortnite armour has arrived in the Eververse store, but you can get it for free with Bright Dust and a bit of patience. To coincide with Destiny 2 joining the Epic Games Store, a Fortnite x Destiny 2 crossover has brought three Fortnite skins to Destiny 2 as armor ornaments during Season of Plunder. You can spend real money on Silver to pay for those bundles, or you can use your hard-earned Bright Dust to pay for the individual armor pieces over the course of the season, effectively getting them for free!



Interestingly, while plenty of video game characters have made their way into Fortnite – characters from Destiny in Fortnite, for example – this is the first time Fortnite skins have appeared in another game! Hunters can get the Eternal Vengeance armor set, inspired by Fortnite’s Oblivion skin. Titans can don the Black Knight’s armor with the Knightly Noire set. Finally, Warlocks can dress as Drift from Fortnite with the Painted Kitsune set. Everything you need to know about getting Fortnite armor for free in Destiny 2 is below.

How to get Fortnite armor in Destiny 2 for free (Image: © Bungie) You can buy all three of these Fortnite armor customization sets for your Guardians through the Eververse store using Bright Dust, which is a currency that’s free to earn – you won’t need to pay real money for it, unlike Silver. To buy the Fortnite armor with Bright Dust, visit the Eververse store’s Bright Dust section after each Destiny 2 weekly reset for the correct weeks. Here’s when you can expect to see the Fortnite armor in Destiny 2 Season 18, with each armor piece costing 1,600 Bright Dust:

Week 4: Arms (Eternal Vengeance Grips, Knightly Noire Gauntlets, Painted Kitsune Gloves)

Week 6: Legs (Eternal Vengeance Strides, Knightly Noire Greaves, Painted Kitsune Boots)

Week 8: Class Items (Eternal Vengeance Cloak, Knightly Noire Mark, Painted Kitsune Bond)

Week 12: Helmets (Eternal Vengeance Casque, Knightly Noire Helm, Painted Kitsune Hood)

Week 14: Chests (Eternal Vengeance Vest, Knightly Noire Plate, Painted Kitsune Robes)

A full Destiny 2 Fortnite armor set will cost you 8,000 Bright Dust, so getting all three will set you back 24,000 Bright Dust which is… a lot. If you’re in need of Bright Dust, make sure you complete as many daily repeatable Bounties as you can, finish the weekly vendor challenges that award Bright Dust, and complete any weekly Seasonal Challenges that also award Bright Dust. You can check what else is in the Eververse store each week by looking at this Eververse Calendar (opens in new tab) from TodayInDestiny.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Although, even if you pick up just a few of the armor pieces with your Bright Dust, the Silver bundles will become cheaper based on how many armor pieces you already own, letting you save some money on Silver anyway. All three sets are currently on sale in the Destiny 2 Eververse store for 1,600 Silver, but will go up to 2,000 Silver soon, which is £16.79/$19.99 worth of Silver, and if you want all three sets for Silver, you’ll be spending about around £50/$60.



Note that after Season of Plunder, these Fortnite armor bundles will be unavailable to buy with Silver until they appear in the Eververse Archive in Season 20, which is when Destiny 2 Lightfall launches. There is a chance that some of the armor could appear in the Eververse store at any point in the future, however.