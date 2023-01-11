Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion adds Neptune, Strand classes, Tormentors, and a new campaign

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the next big expansion for Bungie’s MMO Shooter, taking Guardians to a high-tech, secret city and uncovering new Darkness powers. Players will be able to dive into a new campaign, which also sees the return of Legendary difficulty for an extra challenge. Along the way, you’ll use Strand to fight the forces of the Shadow Legion – led by the Witness’ latest disciple, Emperor Calus – as they invade Neomuna and Neptune.



There’s plenty more to talk about too, so you should check out our big Lightfall interview with game director Joe Blackburn and assistant GM Dan McAuliffe, and read about the major new features below. Here's everything we know about what’s coming in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Lightfall release date is February 28, this year, so it’s coming up surprisingly quickly. Unfortunately, the release of Lightfall also means lots of seasonal content will also be heading to the content vault, although we don’t know what exactly just yet.

New Destiny 2 Lightfall Strand Subclasses

Strand is a new Darkness power to be added to Destiny 2, offering a new Subclass for each of the Destiny 2 Classes:

Warlock: Broodweaver

Hunter: Threadrunner

Titan: Berserker

(Image credit: Bungie)

Strand is unique in that it’s a power that will not be gifted and is discovered as you play through the Lightfall campaign, making it the first time in the Destiny universe that it has ever been used. While it’s derived from Darkness, Strand appears to draw from something called the ‘Weave’ – an intangible psychic dimension that connects all minds, but the power of Strand allows Guardians to pull at the psychic threads and make it into a useful tool for movement and destruction.



There aren’t any specifics on any abilities just yet, but we do know that all Strand Subclasses will have access to the grappling hook-like ability that will allow you swing around the battlefield (or even hitch a ride from your teammates). Each Subclass can weave Stand in unique ways: Warlocks can create sentient creatures and barrages of Strand missiles, Titans can use huge claws for deadly spinning strikes, and Hunters get a flashy rope dart for acrobatic attacks. Strand will also follow the Subclass 3.0 format with Aspects and Fragments for customizable builds.

There's a new Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign with Legendary difficulty

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Lightfall also brings out a new campaign that builds on the success of The Witch Queen’s refined format. As well as being crucial to learning about Strand, Lightfall’s story looks to be pivotal for Destiny 2, as new characters and major players clash in the beginning of the end with the Witness’ invasion in full force. Trailers for Lightfall have revealed plenty of out-of-context story moments that fans can chew on until launch.



Not only that, the Lightfall campaign will also have the option of Legendary difficulty, as with The Witch Queen campaign. If you’re up for the challenge, the Legendary campaign will provide a higher tier of rewards, allowing you to get Raid-ready faster.

New Destiny 2 Lightfall Neomuna city destination

As the capital city of Neptune, Neomuna is the newest destination to be added to Destiny 2 with Lightfall. It’s a highly advanced, neon-lit city built by an alternate version of humanity that has been around since the Collapse, although no one knew about it until now.

(Image credit: Bungie)

This secrecy has allowed this variant of humanity to seemingly thrive, but the fight to prevent another Collapse has arrived on their turf with Lightfall. Guardians will ally with the city’s super-soldier defenders, known as Cloud Striders, to protect the city under siege from new foes.

New Destiny 2 Lightfall enemies, the Forces of the Witness

(Image credit: Bungie)

As part of Lightfall’s campaign and new activities, you’ll be facing off against Calus’ brutal Shadow Legion – a new army of Cabal enhanced by the Witness’ power and Pyramid technology. They sport a new look and carry suppression devices that can take away some of your Super and abilities.



New Tormentor enemies will also be joining the fray on Neomuna. These boss-like Pyramid enemies are colossal and have an array of ranged and close-up attacks using a massive scythe, making them a serious challenge to fight.

A new Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid and more Dungeons

(Image credit: Bungie)

As usual, Lightfall will also be getting a new endgame Raid activity. Very few details are known about the Raid at the moment, but a blurb on the Bungie website says that “a haunting presence has been detected within [REDACTED]” – nice and vague. As with previous Raids, this one will almost certainly release a week or so after the expansion, so expect to see it sometime in March. Regarding loot, we do know that the Raid's Adept weapons can roll with enhanced perks.



Looking beyond Lightfall, Destiny 2 will also be getting two more Dungeons, with one dropping in Season 21 and the next in Season 23. Obviously we don’t know anything about these yet, but you will need the Lightfall Annual Pass to access to them. That leaves a mystery endgame activity for Season 22, which will likely be a reprised Raid of some kind, although who knows if it’ll be a classic from Destiny 1 or a Destiny 2 Raid that got sent to the content vault.