Destiny 2 devs announce "big content update" Into The Light for April as the space MMO's forever season continues in the wait for The Final Shape

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

The upcoming content will be showcased in a series of livestreams starting next week

Destiny 2
(Image credit: Bungie)

Bungie has announced that Destiny 2: Into the Light - the promised two-month content update for its space MMO - will kick off on April 9, giving fans plenty of fresh content to enjoy before the arrival of The Final Shape in June.

Originally scheduled to release in February, The Final Shape, which ends Destiny 2's 10-year Light and Darkness saga, was delayed to June 4. Announcing the delay back in November, Bungie said the expansion needed "more time to become exactly what we want it to be." Destiny 2: Into the Light is here to fill that void and will offer new game content to all players throughout April and May.

Other than that, we don't yet know what Into the Light will bring. But fear not, dear Guardians, as the developer will be revealing all very soon in no less than three livestreams on its Twitch channel. "Each will focus on a different part of the content update and be presented by our developers," reads the post on Bungie's official website, "who will be sharing tons of information and providing a hands-on preview."

The first of these will take place next week on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 5 PM GMT. The next will air on March 26, and the final one is scheduled for April 2. The time and place for both are the same as the first.

See more

Destiny 2: Into the Light will launch alongside Update 7.3.6, which also includes tweaks to the sandbox and quality-of-life updates.

Alongside Destiny 2, Bungie is also working on a reboot of its classic extraction series Marathon for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We don't yet have a release date, though it's reportedly been delayed and is not expected to arrive until 2025 following layoffs at the studio.

Looking to have a blast with your friends? Check out our guide to the best co-op games.

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler
Freelance Writer

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.