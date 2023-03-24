Destiny 2 dev reveals Lance Reddick has "performances yet to come" in touching tribute to the late actor

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has confirmed that Lance Reddick has "performances yet to come" in a touching tribute to the immensely talented actor who sadly passed away earlier this month.

In a blog post (opens in new tab) published on Bungie's official website, the developer spoke of its admiration for Reddick and what he brought to Destiny. "As the voice of Commander Zavala—the stalwart commander of the Vanguard—Lance brought to life a character who has become virtually synonymous with Destiny itself," the developer said. "For nearly a decade, Guardians around the world have found purpose and comfort in Zavala's presence, bolstered by that unmistakable voice, so full of strength, serenity, and nobility."

The developer also acknowledged the "overwhelming" tributes from the Destiny 2 community, which ranged from fans posting "endless heartfelt messages on social media" to players honoring Reddick's legacy by paying respects to his character in The Tower. "As an actor, musician, gamer, and family man, the passion Lance brought to the things he loved was reflected in the eyes and hearts of all who loved him."

Bungie continued by saying it will "honor" Reddick "through his performances yet to come in the game, and in the memories that will last us a lifetime." The message ends with, "we are deeply saddened by his passing but so thankful for the time we spent together, and our thoughts are with his friends and loved ones. Thank you for everything, Lance. We will miss you."

Reddick starred in many popular TV series and movies, including HBO's The Wire and the John Wick franchise. He also played Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West and will feature in the latter's DLC, Burning Shores, which arrives next month on April 19.

