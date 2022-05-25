All Destiny 2 Calus Bobblehead locations

Destiny 2 Calus Bobbleheads can be found on the Derelict Leviathan, and you’ll need to search the Castellum, Pleasure Gardens, Royal Pools, and the weekly Sever missions to find them all. With Season of the Haunted, Emperor Calus and his planet-eating ship, the Leviathan, have returned. It’s now corrupted by Nightmares and disgusting fungal growths, but plenty of treasure remains for you to loot, including some golden bobbleheads of Calus himself. If you want to know where to find all the Destiny 2 Calus Bobblehead locations aboard the Leviathan, we’ve got all the details below.

All Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Bobbleheads

(Image credit: Bungie)

There are currently four Destiny 2 Calus Bobbleheads available for you to get. After retrieving a bobblehead, you’ll be told to “detain” it on the HELM. This just means you need to visit the new Crown of Sorrow wing of the HELM and go to the bay on the left where the Hive Tombship is. You’ll find various sets of pages that the bobbleheads can be “proudly displayed” on – how very opulent.

Finding all Calus Bobbleheads will complete the ‘#1 Fan’ Triumph and unlock the Eidolon Shell for your Ghost, although not all the Bobbleheads are available yet.

Destiny 2 Castellum Bobblehead

(Image credit: Bungie)

For the Castellum Bobblehead, you need to unlock the door that is immediately to the left of the Castellum’s landing zone corridor. This door has a chance of being unlockable after completing a Tier 3 Nightmare Containment event. After completing an event, lockdown protocols will be temporarily lifted in the Castellum, allowing you to access secret chests behind doors that are unlocked by pulling a nearby lever. Unfortunately, you’re just going to have to get lucky and get the correct lever to open the door. There will be a chest for you to loot and a Calus Bobblehead on the ground on the right.

Destiny 2 Pleasure Gardens Bobblehead

(Image credit: Bungie)

From the Castellum, you can reach the Leviathan’s Pleasure Gardens by heading to the area that’s roughly in the center with the golden War Beast statues nearby. There are steps that lead down into a lower area and a doorway between two massive pillars. Head through this door and follow the path to eventually emerge into the Pleasure Gardens.

(Image credit: Bungie)

As you arrive in the gardens, you’ll spot a giant, golden statue of Emperor Calus covered in fungus on top of a large podium. Jump up to this podium and look behind the statue to find the bobblehead.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Royal Pools Bobblehead

(Image credit: Bungie)

To reach the Royal Pools from the Castellum, go through the doorway on the left side that’s flanked by some large pillars and dark banners with a golden sun on them. Follow the path and you’ll reach the Royal Pools shortly.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Once you’ve reached the Royal Pools, head straight to the back-right corner of the area to find a pit in the fungus that you can jump into to reach part of the Leviathan’s underbelly. Explore this area until you find a narrow tunnel lit up with yellow lights. At the end of this tunnel, you’ll find the Royal Pools Calus Bobblehead in a dark nook on the left.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Sever – Shame Bobblehead

(Image credit: Bungie)

To find this Destiny 2 Bobblehead, start the Sever – Shame mission, a new weekly mission for Season of the Haunted – you’ll get access to this mission as you progress through the Bound in Sorrow seasonal quest and the activity node to start it can be found next to the Derelict Leviathan on the Moon.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Progress through the mission normally until you reach the point where you must activate four manual overrides to escape the lockdown. As part of this objective, you need to carry a large Cabal wrench across the area to deactivate a wall of electricity that blocks the way. Once you’ve used the wrench, jump to the narrow corridor and instead of jumping to the override switch, jump up to the horizontal pipe on the right. From there, platform your way up onto a walkway. You’ll find the Calus Bobblehead sitting on top of some boxes on this walkway.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 weekly reset | Destiny 2 tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Gambit tips | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Best Destiny 2 Exotics | Destiny 2 Prime Engrams | Destiny 2 Adept mods | Destiny 2 The Witch Queen | Destiny 2 how to beat Savathun on Legendary difficulty | Destiny 2 Altars of Reflection puzzle | Destiny 2 faction chests for Trust Goes Both Ways | Destiny 2 Preservation mission | Destiny 2 Swift Destruction challenge | Destiny 2 Base Information challenge | Destiny 2 Defenses Down challenge | Destiny 2 Looping Catalyst challenge