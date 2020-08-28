Destiny 2: Beyond Light Stasis subclass breakdowns coming soon, starting with Warlock

On the heels of new Destiny 2: Beyond Light gameplay and details , Bungie has outlined a plan to properly break down the three new Stasis subclasses coming this fall.

Bungie will host dedicated reveals for each class on three different days spread over the next week and change. Here's the full schedule:

Warlock - Shadebinder: Tuesday, September 1

Titan - Behemoth: Thursday, September 3

Hunter - Revenant: Friday, September 8

We don't have start times for these reveal streams just yet, but Bungie will likely release more details in the days ahead. If I were a gambling man, I'd bet that they'll start around 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST, but that's just a guess.

This schedule was revealed on the updated product page for Beyond Light, which also tells us a bit more about how Stasis works. It seems to have three properties. Like the stasis tech in Dead Space, Stasis abilities can slow enemies. If you hit them with enough Stasis, they'll be frozen in some sort of crystallized Darkness, which I'm just going to call ice. From there, you can shatter frozen enemies to send damaging shards of ice flying at nearby enemies.

In other words, these Stasis subclasses can slow enemies, totally immobilize them, and turn them into living frag grenades. That sounds pretty powerful, and with them being the new hotness, we're expecting to spend a lot of time using Stasis in the months ahead. While we wait for the individual breakdowns, we can always pore over this unused but publicly released b-roll footage that shows all three classes in action:

Some bonus B-Roll footage from Gamescom that wasn’t shown on stream. Shows some actual gameplay of the new Stasis subclasses pic.twitter.com/Gk3xA1xwOZAugust 27, 2020