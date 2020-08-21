Bungie explains how vaulted Destiny 2 content will actually work

Bungie has finally outlined all of the content that's leaving the game and moving into the Destiny Content Vault on November 10, and boy it is a lot.

Ever since the reveal of the Beyond Light expansion, we've known that Titan, Mars, Mercury, Io and the Leviathan, as well as all associated activities including raids and strikes, are leaving the game. But this is the first time Bungie's laid out every single activity, as well as changes to Gambit and Crucible. You can read the full list here , and we'll break down the most important points below.

Seven strikes are leaving the game. On November 10, Destiny 2 will have 10 current strikes, a new strike in the Cosmodrome, and a new one on Europa, with two more Cosmodrome strikes coming later in Year 4.

Two Gambit maps are leaving, so there will be four left.

11 Crucible maps are leaving, so there will be 20 left – four from Destiny 1, and 16 from Destiny 2.

Seven Crucible modes are leaving: Supremacy, Countdown, Lockdown, Breakthrough, Doubles, Momentum Control, and Scorched. There will be seven standard modes left, along with two event modes: Iron Banner Control and Trials of Osiris.

Five raids are leaving: Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Scourge of the Past, and Crown of Sorrows. In Beyond Light, Destiny 2 will have three raids: Last Wish, Garden of Salvation, and a new raid on Europa (seemingly the Deep Stone Crypt). All triumphs attached to these raids must be achieved before November 10, as they'll be impossible afterward.

16 Exotic quests are leaving the game, including Izanagi's Burden, Bad Juju, Ace of Spades, The Last Word, and Lumina. These Exotics will "become available through a new Memorial kiosk situated among the Vault kiosks at the Tower," Bungie says. This includes raid Exotics like Anarchy and Tarrabah.

11 Exotic catalysts are also leaving the game, including the ones for Izanagi's Burden, Bad Juju, Whisper of the Worm, Outbreak Perfected, and Legend of Acrius. It will not be possible to earn these Exotics after November 10, at least until they come out of the Vault "in a future season." If you have these catalysts unlocked but haven't completed their objectives, you will no longer be able to progress them after November 10.

The removal of Mercury, Mars, Titan, and Io will also remove the following things attached to them: story missions and cinematics, adventures, secret missions (The Whisper and Zero Hour), vendors, collectibles and scannables, destination activities (Forges and Escalation Protocol), and the destinations themselves.

(Image credit: Bungie)

That's a lot to take in, and it's a lot of stuff leaving. This is the first we've heard of the limitations tied to Exotic catalysts, and this is the first confirmation that the Red War campaign is straight-up leaving as well. This will impact new players especially, but Bungie says it has a workaround of sorts.

"We are building a new, expanded Guardian origin story on the Cosmodrome that will launch alongside Year 4 and will be available to all Guardians to play," the studio's plan reads. "It is designed to introduce you to the world and mechanics of Destiny and prepare you to play the action MMO game we all enjoy. The Forsaken and Shadowkeep story campaigns will still be playable in Year 4 for owners of those expansions."

One key takeaway from all of this is that Bungie hasn't clarified when things like Exotics will be reintroduced for those who haven't acquired them. They may remain unavailable for some time after the release of Beyond Light. Likewise, while director Luke Smith previously said that vaulted destinations and activities may return in future seasons, we have no idea of when, and I'm betting we won't see them for at least a year after their removal. So if you want anything related to these destinations and activities, from lore to Exotics to triumphs, put a rush on them.