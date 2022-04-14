How to watch Derry Girls season 3: estimated Netflix release date

While Derry Girls season 3 is airing now in the UK, if you're overseas, the new series may not yet be available, and you may be waiting for it to become available on Netflix, especially if you're in the US.

Derry Girls season 3 sees the return of Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin, Nicola Coughlan as Clare, Louisa Harland as Orla, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Michelle, and Dylan Llewellyn as James.

The good news is, if you're in the UK, you can watch the new episodes on Channel 4 every Tuesday night, and catch up online on All4. In the US, though, you'll have to wait for the season to drop on Netflix – and there's no release date just yet. But, we've done our best to work out when the six episodes will be streaming.

So, get up to date on when Derry Girls season 3's Netflix release date may arrive.

When could Derry Girls season 3 be coming to Netflix?

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for Derry Girls season 3. The new episodes are unlikely to arrive until the new season has finished airing in the UK – the final installment will release on May 17, so expect season 3 on Netflix after that.

Season 2 arrived on the streamer on August 2, 2019, and finished airing in the UK on April 9, 2019. If season 3 follows the same pattern, we can expect it to land around September 2022.

Season 1, though, didn't land on Netflix till December 21, 2018, after finishing in the UK on February 2018. Here's hoping the gap isn't that long. And considering just how highly-anticipated the new series is, Netflix will likely want to tighten that gap.

As for a Netflix UK release date, that's less clear – season 2 isn't streaming on the platform at all, so it doesn't seem season 3 will be, either. Derry Girls will likely remain an All4 exclusive.

