First Demon Slayer season 4 trailer unveils exciting 2024 plans for the anime – including a ‘movie’

The first trailer for Demon Slayer season 4 is here and while it doesn’t showcase much of the upcoming Hashira Training arc, it does tease an exciting 2024 for fans of the anime.

As part of Demon Slayer’s ‘Promotion Reel’, it was revealed that the Hashira Training arc will premiere in Spring 2024 – traditionally beginning in April in Japan. On top of that, the Shonen series will continue its tradition of kicking things off with a one-hour premiere.

Want a glimpse before then? Much like last year’s To the Swordsmith Village ‘movie’, Demon Slayer will release a movie titled To the Hashira Training, which combines the finale of the Swordsmith Village arc and the premiere of the Hashira Training arc into one feature-length presentation. That will screen in over 140 countries worldwide across February.

As for Demon Slayer season 4 itself, the only ‘new’ footage appears to be quick snippets of the Hashira – the elite demon-slaying force aiming to keep Muzan Kibutsuji and his Upper Ranks at bay – in action. The Sound, Insect, Mist, Love, Serpent, Wind, Stone, and Water Hashira have all been confirmed, judging by their appearance in the trailer.

For those who need a refresher, Demon Slayer season 4 will follow on from the end of the Swordsmith Village arc (chapters 98-127 of the manga) by adapting the Hashira Training arc (chapters 128-136). Given its short nature, we can perhaps expect it to be a brief season of maybe only a handful of episodes.

We won’t spoil what happens next, but it does revolve around Tanjiro undergoing training from the Hashira – including all those glimpsed in the trailer – before the anime’s probable final arc.

