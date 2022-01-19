Dell flash sale can save you over $1,000 on the Alienware M15 R4

Dell's 48-hour wave of RTX gaming laptop deals comes to a close tomorrow, but we'd recommend anyone after a high-end rig to check out this roster of Alienware M15 R4 price drops. Sure, Dell is very much clearing the decks of its older 2021 models with this sale, but the value on offer here simply can't be matched by the premiums placed on the very latest models. Plus, Dell makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market so you know these are built to last.

The headliner is a $1,050 saving on the i9 configuration of the Alienware M15 R4. You're getting an RTX 3070 rig complete with 32GB RAM, that powerful processor, and a 1TB SSD for just $1,999.99 right now (was $3,049.99). As with all of today's gaming laptop deals, that's a 10th generation CPU - but the i9-10980HK model under the hood of this rig can hit 5.3GHz at Max Turbo. We don't see too many machines offering this much power for under $2,000.

However, if you're looking to spend a little less, there are cheaper options out there. An i7-10870H build with an RTX 3070 and 16GB RAM is $800 off right now, leaving us with a respectable $1,499.99 price point (was $2,299.99). That's impressive considering these machines topped out the best Alienware gaming laptops in their 2021 heyday.

We're rounding up all the latest Alienware laptop deals from today's flash sale just below, or scroll down for more cheap gaming laptop deals in the US and UK.

Today's best Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M15 R4 | i7-10870H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM | $2,299.99 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $800 - At the cheaper end of the scale, you'll still find a massive $800 discount on this i7-10870H model, packing 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That processor is good for up to 5.0GHz Max Turbo performance, and combined with the premium chassis on offer here, you're getting an excellent price overall.



Alienware M15 R4 | i7-10870H, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM | $2,449.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

Save $700 - For a step up in your RAM, however, we'd recommend spending a little extra on this $1,749.99 configuration. Dell has slashed the price of this premium rig by $700 in its latest flash sale - excellent news for anyone after some pricey internals at a solid discount.



Alienware M15 R4 | i9-10980HK, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM | $3,049.99 $1,999.99 at Dell

Save $1,050 - This beast of a rig has dropped down to just under $2,000 in Dell's gaming laptop deals this week. You're getting an i9-10980HK processor under the hood here, with an RTX 3070 GPU, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Add the 300Hz display into the mix and there's some serious value on offer.



More of today's best gaming laptop deals

If you're after more gaming laptop deals from the web's biggest brands, you'll find all the latest prices on some of our top picks just below.

Of course, we're rounding up plenty more RTX 3070 laptop deals as well as exploring the lofty heights of RTX 3080 laptops as well. Or, for something a little cheaper, check out the latest RTX 3050 laptop deals and RTX 3060 laptops for more offers.