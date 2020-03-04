Popular

Death Stranding PC photo mode is as pretty as a picture

Snap high quality shots of Norman Reedus when Death Stranding hits PC on June 2

Hideo Kojima has taken to Twitter to give us a sneak peek at what the photo mode will look like for Death Stranding on PC. Check it out below.

While the world of Death Stranding is eerily beautiful, it looks like the photo mode will be fairly standard, with the ability to capture a pic from a variety of angles, change poses, adjust color and brightness with sliders, and apply filters. There's even a Polaroid option for the Urban Outfitters millennial in you (I feel seen). Considering the PC version of Death Stranding will support ultra-wide monitors, photo mode seems like a no-brainer. 

Kojima's teaser has PS4 fans wondering if the console will get a photo mode, as you can only capture gameplay via screenshots. While he hasn't responded to requests to add a photo mode to PS4, he did discuss how he's including photography modes in most of his games, starting with the original Metal Gear Solid. Kojima also discussed potentially hosting Death Stranding photography competitions, so expect a lot of BBs on your timeline again in the near future.

Death Stranding will drop for PC on June 2, along with a Half-Life tie-in that lets you put headcrabs on Sam's head. If you pre-order the game you'll get some 

HD wallpapers and cosmetics, but everyone who buys the PC version of the game will get a digital art book, an expanded score, and some other special cosmetics including Ludens mask sunglasses and a gold and silver all-terrain skeleton.

Death Stranding drops for PC in just under three months, check out some of the other upcoming games of 2020.

