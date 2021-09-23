Death Stranding Director's Cut won't transfer Trophies if unlock conditions have changed

Death Stranding Director's Cut will only transfer Trophies over with save transfers if the unlock conditions haven't changed.

Just below, you can see a post which popped up on the Death Stranding subreddit earlier this week. In the post itself, the user reveals the fine details of what will and won't transfer over when users move their PS4 save data for Death Stranding to the PS5 version of the game, and it's revealed that Trophies will only transfer over if their unlock conditions haven't changed.

It's difficult to guess how many Trophies this will affect for those moving their save data over to Death Stranding Director's Cut on PS5, since the game isn't out yet. We'll have a better idea of how many Trophies have changed their unlock conditions when the re-release of the game from Kojima Productions finally launches tomorrow.

If you're looking to upgrade your PS4 version of Death Stranding to the Director's Cut edition on PS5, it won't cost you much. PlayStation previously announced that U.S. customers looking to upgrade would be set back by just $10 for the upgrade, and U.K. players will have to shell out just £5 for the new version of Death Stranding.

That's a decent price considering what the Director's Cut version of the game packs in. The re-release offers upgraded visuals and 60FPS gameplay, as well as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback via the DualSense controller. Within the game itself, there's the new Cargo Cannon, Fragile Circuit racing minigame, and even brand new story missions to undertake as Sam Porter Bridges.

