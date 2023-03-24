Death of Venomverse will cap off Marvel's Summer of Symbiotes

Marvel has been building its Summer of Symbiotes initiative all year long, and now the publisher has revealed that it's all leading to a new event story titled Death of Venomverse, to be fully revealed at Marvel's Spider-Man and Venomverse panel at C2E2.

So what is Death of Venom-Verse? We don't know much just yet, but what Marvel has revealed is that the story will center on the Carnage symbiote heading into the Multiverse for "its greatest killing spree yet" - though its goals are still shrouded in mystery. No creators have been announced.

Before Death of Venomverse, Carnage will take on Miles Morales in the story Carnage Reigns, which will also bring in Red Goblin and of course the Carnage ongoing title. The story, billed as part of the Summer of Symbiotes initiative, marks the 30th anniversary of the landmark story Maximum Carnage.

There's also a new symbiote spin-off of Carnage debuting in the limited series Cult of Carnage: Misery, in which Liz Allen bonds with a symbiote named - what else - Misery.

At the same time, Extreme Venomverse is about to debut in May to give readers a tour of numerous incarnations of Venom from around the Multiverse - a story which should likely lead straight into Death of Venomverse.

Along with the early announcement of Death of Venomverse, Marvel has released a piece of teaser art for Summer of Symbiotes by Philip Tan and Scott Williams, seen above, showing many of the characters who will appear in the stories, including what appears to be a Venomized Mary Jane Watson right up front.

