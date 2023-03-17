Carnage Reigns concludes in June with a deadly fight against Miles Morales

Miles Morales' big fight with Carnage in the crossover Carnage Reigns continues into June, and Marvel Comics has released an advance look at its plans for all the tie-in titles for the second month of the story.

In Carnage Reigns, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the landmark story Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage, the eponymous Symbiote villain will take on Miles Morales and Normie Osborn AKA Red Goblin as part of Marvel's Summer of Symbiotes initiative.

June 7's Red Goblin #5 kicks off the month's Carnage Reigns tie-ins with chapter four of the crossover, in which writer Alex Paknadel and artist Jan Bazaldua with a cover from InHyuk Lee will put Normie Osborn straight on the path to a run in with Carnage, which will leave Normie "forever changed."

Then in chapter five in June 14's Carnage #14, also written by Paknadel with art from Francesco Manna and a cover from Kendrick 'kunkka' Lim, Carnage has a potentially deadly run-in with Miles Morales, who it seems will survive by the skin of his teeth for Carnage Reigns chapter six in June 21's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7.

In that issue, by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini with a cover from Dike Ruan, Miles will have to receive an "upgrade" to his powers from an unlikely ally in order to overcome Carnage's rampage.

And finally, June 28's Carnage Reigns Omega #1, the story comes to an end. Written by Ziglar with art from Julius Ohta and a cover from Ryan Stegman, the story's final chapter will see Carnage's powers evolve again, leading into "the next big Venom epic" just as Carnage Reigns winds down.

Here's a gallery of all the covers:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Venom is one of the best Spider-Man villains of all time.