Deadpool is coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns next week

Marvel's Midnight Suns is adding Deadpool, everyone's favorite "wise-cracking antihero," to its roster on Thursday, January 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Those who have the season pass or the Legendary Edition of the game will be able to download The Good, the Bad, and the Undead update for free, while all other Midnight Suns players will need to purchase the DLC as a standalone upgrade.

The released date for Marvel's Midnight Suns' Deadpool DLC pack was announced in a fittingly tongue-in-cheek trailer from publisher 2K, showcasing the mercenary's trademark deadpan sense of humor as well as some of the new gameplay elements he brings to the table. This will be the strategy game's first post-launch expansion, and it'll set the template for future DLC, which will all include a new recruitable hero, three new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and an assortment of new skins and outfits for the new hero.

In Deadpool's case, the trailer shows him using dual pistols and swords to deadly effect, and it also looks like he has frag grenades in his arsenal. We also get a look at a few of Deadpool's 10 unique abilities, his cosmetics, and two of the new bad guys being added to the story, one of which looks like a version of Madame Hydra wearing the Satan Claw, which usually belongs to Hydra leader Baron Strucker in the comics. Finally, Deadpool's Abbey upgrade comes in the form of a food truck, because of course it does.

Can't get enough strategizing? Here are the best strategy games you can play right now.