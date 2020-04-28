Deadly Premonition 2 to arrive on the Switch in early July

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise has got a confirmed release date, landing on Nintendo Switch on July 10.

Publisher Rising Star has confirmed the Switch exclusive, which was originally announced last September , will be available both on the Nintendo eShop and as a physical release. They also confirmed you can travel by foot or skateboard. Strap on those knee pads and check out the trailer below.

In case you need a recap from last year's announcement, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise will be set in modern-day Boston and while it introduces characters in the form of new FBI agents, it will also give players the opportunity to travel back in time and return to the role of agent York from the first game.

You'll also be revisiting the town of Le Carré to investigate a string of murders, in a similar fashion to the first game. If you never played the original cult classic, that focused on discovering the truth behind the murder of a young woman in a rural open world environment. It quickly got trippy though, with encounters and battles with supernatural forces.

Much like its predecessor, Deadly Premonition 2 is set to include a wide array of mini-games, including bowling and bayou ride, to slot in alongside the murder investigation they will be carrying out. If this trailer is anything to go off, there is no doubt this sequel is going to be as offbeat as the first instalment in the series… and now with the added benefit of popping an ollie while doing so.

