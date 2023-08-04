Dead by Daylight's best event is back for the first time in 5 years

Dead by Daylight is currently hosting the fan-favorite Scorching BBQ event for the first time since 2018.

In case you're a new player or just missed out on the event the last time (or just forgot - it has been five years, after all), Dead by Daylight's Scorching BBQ event is a Summer-themed take on the Howling Grounds seasonal event. In place of thematic changes and cosmetics based on the Lunar Year, the Scorching BBQ shenanigans is all about sizzing summer barbecues, naturally with more than questionable meat on the menu.

The grills are fired up: the Scorching Summer BBQ Event is ON NOW! Claim Daily Rewards and complete the new Event Tome for exclusive cosmetics! ☀🌴 pic.twitter.com/B9malVfyuTAugust 3, 2023 See more

More specifically, the generators look like margarita dispensers with different flavors. "Note that indulging too heavily in the former may lead to more failed Skill Checks, but sometimes sacrifices must be made," Behaviour rightly warns in the announcement. Likewise, the hooks have been turned into grill hooks with burning grates slowly roasting victims until they perish or are rescued by teammates. There are also balloons and other adornments around the map befitting of a cannabalistic grill sesh.

The event is more than just a map makeover. You'll also complete daily challenges to unlock new themed Killer and Survivor Charms, and new outfits for Survivor Jake Park and Killer The Clown. It's nothing huge, but if fixing up those adult slushy-dispensing generators is as fun as it was in 2018, we're in for a sizzlin' good time.

The return of Dead by Daylight's Scorching BBQ event runs from now until August 17th, 11am ET.

The event should hold you over until we learn more about the Dead by Daylight Alien DLC that was recently revealed to an eruption of fanfare.