Dead by Daylight Alien DLC revealed, fans erupt: "If we get Ripley, I'll genuinely explode"

Dead by Daylight is crossing over with Ridley Scott's Alien franchise and its player base is overjoyed.

In the brief teaser announcing the Dead by Daylight Alien DLC, the camera pans through a dimly lit spacecraft before revealing the terrifying Xenomorph, which lunges at the camera at the end. As a Dead by Daylight player and a massive horror fan, I'm super excited to see what sort of abilities the Xenomorph has and whether Sigourney Weaver's Ripley will be the next survivor (her cat's in the teaser so I have high hopes), but I was not prepared for the absolute party that's happening in the community subreddit right now.

"The Xenomorph is incredible," said MartiniPolice21 in a comment currently sitting at 600 upvotes. "If we get Ripley, I'll genuinely explode."

"Dbd community is about to have a meltdown," another Redditor rightly predicted.

A Redditor named EIlen Ripley, who I can only assume has been waiting for this exact moment for a long, long time, said simply: "I’m freaking out."

Others are a little more cautiously optimistic about Dead by Daylight's stab at the Alien franchise and whether it'll be worthy of the legendary IP. "If the devs mess this up, the backlash will be absolutely legendary," said DeVaudevillevillain. "I pray that they do this license justice."

"God I’m so scared, what if they make it lame?!" echoed halfbakedpizzapie.

After the roaring success of Dead by Daylight's take on Nic Cage, an actor turned character not wholly associated with the horror space, I have a lot of confidence that Behaviour Interactive can do good by Alien. Either way, the studio says we'll learn more about the upcoming Alien expansion on Tuesday, August 8.

