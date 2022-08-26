DC may have found its Kevin Feige

DC is zeroing in on its Kevin Feige, according to reports. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has previously said that the studio is putting together a 10 year plan for the DCEU similar to the Marvel structure, which sees Feige overseeing the entire MCU at Disney.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), producer Dan Lin is in contention for the position, and though he's not the sole candidate and an offer hasn't been made, the report indicates that he has "a pole position feel" and is "interested" in the role.

Lin's producer credits include four LEGO movies, both It movies, multiple Disney projects, including the live-action Aladdin, Godzilla vs. Kong, Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies, and Netflix's The Two Popes. He also previously worked at Warner Bros. as Senior Vice President of Production and has his own production company, Rideback.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Lin would report straight to Zaslav, meaning DC – both the film and TV side – would be entirely in Lin's hands. The publication's sources indicate Lin is in talks for the role, though a Warner Bros. insider says negotiations are not currently happening. Variety (opens in new tab) adds that there are several obstacles that would need to be resolved before a deal can be struck, with one of them Lin's production company, which is linked to multiple other studios – including Disney and Universal.

The news comes amid more delays for the DCEU, with Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 both shifting back in the release calendar. Warner Bros. Discovery also made waves with the cancellation of Batgirl, a DC movie intended for HBO Max that was scrapped after it'd been filmed.

The next DCEU film to arrive is Black Adam, which is on the cover of this month's issue of Total Film. That movie touches down in theaters on October 21. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the upcoming superhero movies flying your way throughout 2022 and beyond.