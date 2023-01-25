DC reveals Cyborg ongoing series' creative team

Last November DC revealed Cyborg would get his own ongoing series in May as part of its Dawn of DC initiative but didn't reveal the series' creative team. And now the publisher has finally filled in the blanks.

Along with a newly revealed Titans ongoing series that Cyborg will also be a member of and a revamped Green Lantern title, DC announced veteran artist Tom Raney will be joined by writer Morgan Hampton, a participant of The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program, to launch the Cyborg series on May 16.

While Victor Stone will be spending a fair amount of time in Blüdhaven with his reconstituted Titans teammates, the new series finds him returning to his home city of Detroit following a family emergency.

Cyborg "surprisingly" finds himself enjoying the "simpler life" of letting his guard down and being among people who know him as Victor as he was rather than a superhero as he is now. But this is DC series, so you know his newfound simple way of life will get complicated.

"But a lot has changed in Detroit while Victor’s been away," reads DC's description. "An aggressive new company is turning the Motor City into an overclocked engine for revolutionary artificial intelligence...and no one knows better than Cyborg that technological transformation always comes at a steep human price!"

The new series will be previewed in a Cyborg story by Hampton in January 31's DC Power: A Celebration anthology one-shot.

The Milestone Initiative Talent Development Program that Hampton participated in was created to "identify, educate, spotlight, and empower" the next generation of Black and diverse comic books creators

Cyborg will debut May 16 and will join the newly announced Titans ongoing series by Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott, the revamped Green Lantern by Jeremy Adams and Xermánico, Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 by various creative teams, and Shazam by Mark Waid and Dan Mora as May Dawn of DC launches.

