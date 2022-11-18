Dawn of DC kicks off with new titles for Green Lantern, Shazam!, Superboy, Doom Patrol, and more

Dawn of DC is peeking over the horizon, with the new publishing initiative kicking off in January. And now we have some picture of how Dawn of DC will actually look, with a preview of the publisher's plans for the initiative along with the announcement of eight new titles scheduled for launch in 2023 as part of the new line.

Dawn of DC launches in January with a new coat of paint on the Superman franchise, with a quick expansion into the rest of the DC Universe to follow, including the eight newly announced titles and more still unannounced to follow.

The eight newly announced titles start off with a new era of the Doom Patrol in March with the title Unstoppable Doom Patrol from writer Dennis Culver and artist Chris Burnham. Unstoppable Doom Patrol spins directly out of DC’s upcoming Lazarus Planet event in which the world is remade by the power of the life-giving Lazarus Pit.

Then there are a pair of new Green Lantern titles, each focusing on different members of the Green Lantern Corps. First, in April, there's Green Lantern: Hal Jordan from writer Mariko Tamaki and an artist yet to be named. Then, later in the year, writer Philip Kennedy Johnson will launch Green Lantern: John Stewart, also with an artist to be announced.

Speaking of green, Green Arrow also gets a new title from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Sean Izaakse, in which Oliver Queen, still missing after the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, tries to reunite with his family.

Also starting in April is DC Round Robin winner Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow from writer Kenny Porter and artist Jahnoy Lindsay, in which Conner Kent ventures into space to find a place for himself.

And what would a new DC line be without some Batman? In May, DC relaunches the classic title Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which teams Batman up with a different hero and different creators, such as Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Gabriel Hardman, Dan Mora, and Rob Williams, in each issue.

Also starting in May is Cyborg, a new ongoing title spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, with a creative team yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, starting in June, Batman/Superman World's Finest creative team Mark Waid and Dan Mora will launch Shazam!, an action comedy title starting Billy Batson hanging out on the Rock of Eternity with his tiger pal Talky Tawny.

And that same month, writer Tom King and artist Stefano Gaudiano will launch The Penguin, a new Batman spin-off that brings Penguin out of retirement and into the service of the US government.

And finally, the eighth title announced is Steelworks, a title pairing John Henry Irons, the original Steel, with his niece and successor in the mantle, Natasha Irons, celebrating 30 years since the introduction of Steel.

Here's a gallery of art released so far for the announced Dawn of DC titles:

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," states DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

DC promises more information about Dawn of DC titles planned for the second half of 2023 at a later date.

