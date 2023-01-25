The Titans - DC's Justice League replacement superhero team - get an ongoing series

The Titans are taking over as DC's preeminent superhero team, replacing the Justice League (although it appears DC already has plans to bring the Justice League back), and that means they get all the benefits that come along with their new status including their own ongoing series.

Nightwing writer Tom Taylor and artist Nicola Scott are the high-profile creative teams "bringing the Titans to the forefront of the DC Universe" beginning in May.

Titans #1 variant cover by Simone Di Meo (Image credit: DC)

DC readers know in the pages of Taylor's Nightwing #100 and Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman decide Dick Grayson is the superhero that needs to be in charge of protecting Earth while they "rethink" the Justice League. Dick decides, rather than leading a new Justice League team to fill the power vacuum, to gather his Titans' family-friends and relocate the team to his home city of Blüdhaven replete with a new Titans Tower rebuilt from the structure of the city's former prison-for-profit.

According to the Titans #1 cover image, the initial Titans lineup will at least start with the team as seen in Nightwing #1 and reflects the classic New Teen Titans lineup - Nightwing, Donna Troy, The Flash (Wally West), Starfire, Cyborg (star of his own new ongoing series), Raven, and Beast Boy. Newsarama thinks Garth/Tempest or Roy Harper/Arsenal would round out the team nicely, but hey, that's how we do.

"The time has come for the Teen Titans to grow up," reads DC's description of the new series. "Each member joined as a much younger hero certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. Now they're not just joining the League...they're replacing it!"

For a few months, anyway.

Titans #1 cover by Nicola Scott (Image credit: DC)

Newsarama previously argued The Titans with more or less this exact lineup was the only logical choice to replace the Justice League if Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths removed the team from the DCU for an extended period.

"Are the no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues?" continues DC's description. "Danger lurks around every corner as Super Heroes and Super-Villains alike challenge the new team before they've even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same?"

The Titans will debut May 16 and will join the Cyborg series by Morgan Hampton and Tom Raney, a revamped Green Lantern title by Jeremy Adams and Xermánico, Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 by various creative teams, and Shazam by Mark Waid and Dan Mora as May Dawn of DC launches.

