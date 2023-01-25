A revamped Green Lantern ongoing series will launch in May

Writer Jeremy Adams and artist Xermánico - the Flashpoint Beyond creative team minus co-writer Geoff Johns - will launch a Green Lantern ongoing series in May.

Described as a story of "redemption, loss, and finding out that maybe you can go home again," the new series spins out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths according to DC and features a quarantined Sector 2814 (that's the Green Lantern Corps designation for the section of space Earth resides in) by the orders of the Guardians of Oa. And Hal Jordan, Sector 2814's Green Lantern, is quarantined as well.

Green Lantern #1 variant cover by Ariel Colon (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

"A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots…and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro," reads DC's description of the series. "At least if he's willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it. "

Green Lantern #1 will also feature what DC refers to as part one of a John Stewart story by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Osvaldo Monto, which is described as "a war journal epic begins anew."

The publisher did not indicate the length or format of the John Stewart story.

Green Lantern #1 variant cover by Lucio Parrillo (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

For comic book readers who follow DC news closely, this marks several changes from DC's initial Dawn of DC announcement in November. The publisher announced two upcoming ongoing series, a May-debuting Green Lantern: Hal Jordan by writer Mariko Tamaki and an artist to be named later, and a Green Lantern: John Stewart series by Johnson as another TBD artist.

As Newsarama reported on January 24, the first indication changes to these plans were afoot was a new Dawn of DC house ad/checklist that premiered in January 24 titles that did not feature Green Lantern: Hal Jordan on its May or June schedule.

It now appears DC's Green Lantern plans were going through the changes reflected in DC's latest announcement while the house ad was being produced and January 24 titles printed.

Hal Jordan character design by Xermánico (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

The new Green Lantern title replaces and combines the Hal Jordan and John Stewart titles and Tamaki is seemingly no longer associated with the series.

Not mentioned in DC's announcement is the extended Green Lantern Corps cast who also originate on the now-quarantined Earth, including Guy Gardner (who may or may not be dead in DC continuity), Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Bazm, Sojourner "Jo" Mullein, and "Teen Lantern" Keli Quintela.

Green Lantern #1 goes on sale May 9 and will join the newly announced Titans ongoing series by Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott, Cyborg by Morgan Hampton and Tom Raney, Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 by various creative teams, and Shazam by Mark Waid and Dan Mora as May Dawn of DC launches.

Read up on the best DC Comics stories of all time.