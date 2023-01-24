Dawn of DC's Green Lantern: Hal Jordan series might not launch in May

It appears as if DC's new Dawn of DC Green Lantern: Hal Jordan ongoing series may not be debuting as soon as first announced.

In November, the publisher revealed eight of what it then referred to as 20 upcoming new series as part of its 2023 Dawn of DC publishing initiative. Among the first wave of new titles like the Green Arrow ongoing series that will debut in April by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Sean Izaakse, DC also announced it would publish a new Green Lantern: Hal Jordan series beginning in May, by writer Mariko Tamaki and an artist to be named later.

But in a new "Spotlight On" Dawn of DC house ad debuting in DC titles on sale starting Tuesday, May 24, the Dawn of DC schedule for May does not include a Green Lantern title.

The ad includes all the announced new titles through April, and the new May schedule shows Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1, which will follow the classic format of teaming Batman up with other DC heroes in story arcs by various creators, and Cyborg, an ongoing series spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths by an unannounced creative team. And May will also now include the launch of Mark Waid and Dan Mora's Shazam ongoing series, which was originally announced for a June launch, according to the ad/checklist.

Then in June, there's writer Tom King and artist Stefano Gaudiano's The Penguin, a new Batman spin-off series that brings Penguin out of retirement and into the service of the US government, and Steelworks, a title pairing John Henry Irons and Natasha Irons also by an unannounced creative team.

But Green Lantern: Hal Jordan is not listed in May or June, nor is Action Comics writer Philip Kennedy Johnson's Green Lantern: John Stewart series, also with an artist to be announced later. The latter series did not receive a debut date in DC's original November announcement.

Of course, DC's full May schedule/solicitations have yet to be released and won't be for another month, so it's possible Green Lantern: Hal Jordan could still make the May schedule as could some of those other unannounced 20 new Dawn of DC titles. But for the moment, it looks like something might have changed between the November announcement and the production of the house ad sometime during the last several weeks.

DC has not responded to inquiries about Green Lantern: Hal Jordan. Look for news about the series and DC's May schedule as we receive it.

