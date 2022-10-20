DC Power: A Celebration #1 showcases Black creators and characters in January

Just in time for Black History Month 2023, DC will release an anthology-style 104-page one-shot called DC Power: A Celebration #1, featuring work by some of the top creatives at the company - including recent graduates of the inaugural class of DC's Milestone Initiative.

DC Power: A Celebration #1 is written by Chuck Brown, Morgan Hampton, Stephanie William, Evan Narcisse, and others, with art by Valentine De Landro, Clayton Henry, and others. The issue will have a main cover by Jahnoy Lindsay, seen here, and variant covers by Sozomaikia and Taj Tenfold, also seen here, and Ken Lashley.

The prestige-format one-shot will feature stories about Black superheroes in the DC Universe, including Cyborg, John Stewart, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Batwing, Vixen, Amazing-Man, and more.

Similar to its DC Pride and DC Festival of Heroes anthology one-shots, DC Power: A Celebration highlights creators and characters who share a specific identity marker, as a way of also marking celebratory holidays or holiday months.

In addition to writing, art, colors, and letters by DC veterans, the collection will also feature work by inaugural graduates from DC's Milestone Initiative, which launched in 2021 to "identify, educate, spotlight, and empower" the next generation of Black and diverse creators in the comic book industry. The program is a collaboration between DC, parent company WarnerMedia, Milestone Media, and Ally, a digital financial services company.

DC Power: A Celebration #1 will go on sale January 31, 2023. Stay tuned to Newsarama for more from DC's full January solicitations on Friday, October 21 at noon ET.

