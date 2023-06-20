Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and all of DC's September 2023 comics revealed

Dawn of DC has been underway for several months now, but September will bring one of the biggest influxes of new titles for the publishing initiative, which is dedicated to revamping and relaunching many of the biggest DC heroes.

For starters, there's Flash #1 by Si Spurrier and Mike Deodato Jr., Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, and Green Lantern: War Journal #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Montos - three titles that have been teased in some form or fashion since Dawn of DC kicked off.

But that's not all. There's also Birds of Prey #1 from Kelly Thompson and Leonardo Romero, Blue Beetle #1 by Josh Trujillo and Adrian Gutierrez, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #1 by Joanne Starer and Natacha Bustos, Batman & Robin #1 by Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo, and Power Girl #1 by Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica and Julio Ferreira.

And that's not counting all the other ongoing titles, limited series, and collections DC has planned for release in September.

So read on for some of the biggest highlights from DC's September 2023 solicitations followed by everything else that DC is coming out with. If you're looking for more, you can also check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab.

Upcoming DC Comics September 2023: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor There's one title sitting at the top of my pull list this month, and that's Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1. The four-issue Black Label series has a huge selling point in Rafael Grampá, who is writing and drawing the book. Simply put, Grampá's art is astonishing and original and I can't wait to see him explore Gotham once more. You can even get a special black and white "Noir" edition if you want to revel in every minute detail of his linework.

Elsewhere, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder continues with three more adventures for DC's favorite anti-hero. Gail Simone returning to DC and sending Harley into space sounds like a lot of fun, and I'm intrigued by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips's story which will explore what Harleen Quinzel might have been like had she never fallen in love with the Joker.

Finally for now (and it's so weird to be thinking about the Fall months in the middle of a June heatwave) is the immaculately-named DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun #1 - a special that looks like it'll bring a few laughs as well as chills when it lands in early October. You read it here first: the countdown to Halloween starts now!

BATMAN AND ROBIN #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by CLAY MANN

1:50 variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:100 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

Father and son. Bruce and Damian. Batman and Robin.

From Batman vs. Robin to Knight Terrors, a lot has happened to the Dynamic Duo, but now they are back together and ready to fight crime in Gotham—just in time for Batman’s most monstrous rogues to team up to turn the city into an urban jungle! A new villain watches from the shadows, intent on revenge, with a plot to turn one of Batman’s greatest assets against him! Can Damian help his father solve the case before it’s too late?

A brand-new fun and exciting father-and-son adventure begins, from DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and superstar artist Simone Di Meo!

BIRDS OF PREY #1

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Variant cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

Variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

1:25 variant cover by NICK BRADSHAW

1:50 variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

1:100 variant cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Blank sketch cover

Triptych gatefold variant cover by FRANK CHO ($5.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Every mission matters. Every life saved is a miracle. But this time, it’s personal.

Dinah Lance is one of the DCU’s most elite fighters, and combined with her sonic scream, she’s a fearsome foe in any scenario…but sometimes even the Black Canary needs help. Faced with a personal mission brought to her by a mysterious new ally, and up against near-impossible odds, she re-forms the Birds of Prey with an unrivaled group of badasses—Cassandra Cain, Big Barda, Zealot, and Harley Quinn—and only one goal: extraction without bloodshed. What could possibly go wrong?

Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel, Black Widow) makes her long-awaited DC Universe writing debut, and is joined by her Hawkeye partners-in-crime Leonardo Romero (Batman) and Jordie Bellaire (Wonder Woman) to debut an all-new, all-deadly Birds of Prey series…still breaking hearts and faces after all these years!

BLUE BEETLE #1

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Spanish language cover & interior by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

Variant cover by KERON GRANT

1:25 variant cover by EMMANUEL VALTIERRA

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Blank sketch cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Jaime Reyes’s graduation is over, but his new life in Palmera City and as the Blue Beetle has only just begun! With two new Beetles to train in Dynastes and Nitida, Jaime has his hands full navigating being a leader. Thankfully, he has Paco and Brenda by his side as they settle in at Palmera State University. But what lurks in the shadows of Blue Beetle’s new home and what does it mean for the Blue Beetle legacy?

THE FLASH #1

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR. and TRISH MULVIHILL

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

1:100 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

Special foil variant cover by RAHZZAH ($7.99 US)

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

Blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

Wally West has never been quicker, more fulfilled, more heroic. His loving family is around him. And yet something is off. Very off. His evolving understanding of his powers has opened Wally to new avenues of sci-fi adventure and attuned his senses to strange new ideas. Something whispers from the dark vibrations beyond the Speed Force, and as Wally experiments with creative new approaches to his powers he encounters new realms, mysterious allies, and mind-shattering terrors.

A new era for the Scarlet Speedster begins now from the team of Si Spurrier (Coda, Damn Them All) and Mike Deodato Jr. (Avengers).

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAJ TENFOLD

Variant covers by JOHN GIANG and DAVE WILKINS

1:25 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK

1:50 variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

1:100 variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

Glow-in-the-dark dog tag variant

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

John Stewart’s time as a Green Lantern has come to an end…or so he thinks. A family tragedy calls him back home, and as John begins to reclaim the career he once left behind, he tries to embrace a peaceful post-superhero life. But when a terrifying and contagious force with a mysterious connection to Oa appears on Earth, the last Green Lantern of another Universe comes seeking the only warrior to face this threat and win: the immortal “Guardian and Builder,” John Stewart himself! Can this brilliant but brash young Lantern help John discover the qualities that made him one of the greatest Lanterns of the entire Multiverse? Featuring the first appearance of an iconic and terrifying new villain!

DC September 2023 Comic Books

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR: BATTLE LINES #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and TINI HOWARD

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:100 variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Blank sketch cover

Special foil cover by JONBOY MEYERS ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 8/29/23

Crime is down in Gotham City…Could that be a bad thing?

A coordinated effort in Gotham has led to a reduction in violent crime, but at what cost? Villains scatter as their lives begin to crumble under a new regime.

And as Batman recovers from his epic battle through the Multiverse and the horrors of Knight Terrors, one name runs through his mind. One name at the heart of this new, safer Gotham…Catwoman.

A conflict that’s been brewing for well over a year finally hits the streets, and it will fracture the Bat-Family as war erupts! From bestselling writers Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard and artists Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto comes the opening shot in the Gotham War!

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR: RED HOOD #1

Written by MATT ROSENBERG

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

The Gotham War has fractured the Bat-Family in dramatic ways—none more intensely than with Jason Todd. This stunning event will forever alter the destiny of the man who wears the Red Hood!

BATMAN #137

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

1:50 variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Batman descends on Gotham City, full of rage and force, more driven than ever to save his home. But the new landscape has turned friends into foes. Can anyone stop his reign of terror? Should they? The Gotham War continues in this second chapter!

CATWOMAN #57

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Variant cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

1:50 variant cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

“The Gotham War,” part three. While Batman finds himself more and more isolated, Selina is never alone. With a volunteer army and two powerful generals by her side, the ballet between her and Bruce enters its next act with a shocking twist.

THE PENGUIN #2

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

Oswald Cobblepot is preparing to take back the Gotham underworld at the behest of the U.S. government, but to wage this war, he’s going to need some ruthless soldiers. For starters…the Help, the merciless assassin Penguin first encountered in the epic Batman: Killing Time. But can the Penguin free the Help from a prison of his own making? Whoever wins, everyone dies. The tough-as-nails series continues!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #5

Written by TOM KING, ED BRISSON, ROB WILLIAMS

Art by MITCH GERADS, JEFF SPOKES, STEFANO LANDINI, JORGE FORNES

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by SAREN STONE and BEN OLIVER

1:25 variant cover by GONI MONTES

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

The shocking finale to the horrific, groundbreaking first encounter between Batman and The Joker will leave you gasping for breath. The origin of the greatest duel in the history of comics is finally told!

Stormwatch is on the trail of an old god who’s been slumming his way across Europe, leaving a mess of jilted lovers and bloody bodies in his wake. The god is protecting a powerful weapon that the team needs to defeat one of their greatest adversaries—a weapon he’s sworn to protect with his life!

Emilia Harcourt is back from the dead thanks to…Amanda Waller?! A shocking tale that will have huge ramifications for the Dawn of DC by Rob Williams and Stefano Landini!

Ed Brisson and Jorge Fornés bring an epic story to the pages of Batman Black & White!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1074

Written by RAM V

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

An Azmer demon is tethered to Batman! Now it’s up to Bruce’s inner demons to save him from this very real one…but what about the Barbatos entity that’s been lurking beside them? Is it the real Barbatos or simply a figment of Batman’s internal struggles, and more importantly…whose side is it on?

NIGHTWING #106

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

Sail the high seas with Nightwing and Batgirl as they journey across the ocean in search of the Hold’s secret society that dates back to when Blüdhaven was founded. We saw previously in Nightwing #99 that the Hold’s vault held several safes…and here we’ll find out there has always been one left for Nightwing.

HARLEY QUINN #32

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup written by SAM MAGGS

Backup art by KELLEY JONES

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by JOSHUA “SWAY” SWABY

1:50 variant cover by CORIN HOWELL

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

Ahoy! I’ve returned from Knight Terrors fresh-faced and well rested—Oh jeez! Looks like my new friend/interdimensional monarch who’s totally still threatening to murder my world at the drop of a hat Lady Quark is back, and she’s bearing gifts pulled straight from the deep recesses of Knight Terrors! But I got a class to teach and finals to prepare them for! Looks like we’re taking this show…on the road!

Ahhh, thee children o’ da night, what terrible music they make. Sam Maggs and Kelley Jones tell the true story of the time I got proposed to by a nasty old perv in a castle. Don’t worry, me and Ives are gonna give ’im what for!

POISON IVY #14

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Bioluminescent variant cover (UV reactive & glow-in-the-dark) by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:50 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Back in Gotham City! As Poison Ivy investigates the inner workings of a strange new skyscraper in Gotham, she finds herself up to her neck in a surreal and slimy mystery. And at its center? A brand-new villain in the Poison Ivy pantheon of rogues! Plus…is Janet-from-HR cheating on Ivy?!

WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

1:100 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Special foil variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO ($7.99 US)

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

Blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don’t comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect!

Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character.

POWER GIRL #1

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant covers by JONBOY MEYERS and SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:100 variant cover by WARREN LOUW

Special foil variant cover by WARREN LOUW ($5.99 US)

Blank sketch cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

Pretty, punchy, and powerful!

After the events of Knight Terrors, a long-dormant Kryptonian threat has returned to take down Superman and his family. Who could possibly stop it? Well, according to the Man of Steel, it’s Power Girl! Witness a road trip race against time as Paige reconnects with her roots to save the world from her deadly past.

Power Girl Special writer Leah Williams returns with artist Eduardo Pansica (Supergirl) for an ongoing series of epic proportions!

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #1

Written by JOANNE STARER

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant by KEVIN MAGUIRE

1:50 variant by AMANDA CONNER

Special Foil variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Things could not possibly be worse for Fire and Ice, in Beatriz da Costa’s professional opinion. Superman sent the former Justice Leaguers packing for Smallville following an extremely public and utterly disastrous mission (that was all Guy Gardner’s fault, thank you very much) and in doing so doomed them to a fate worse than death: irrelevance.

Ice finds herself drawn to the quiet life and dreams of planting roots. But Fire…well, Fire will do just about anything to get the heck outta Dodge and back on the hero circuit—including challenging the DCU’s biggest villains to a knock-down, drag-out, live-streamed brawl in the streets of Smallville!

A raucous, timely, unflinching comedy about a decades-long friendship on the brink of disaster and what it means to be a superhero at a crossroads in your life, Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville reintroduces the iconic duo to the Dawn of DC, in a series from rising star Joanne Starer (The Gimmick, Sirens of the City) and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur co-creator Natacha Bustos!

GREEN LANTERN #3

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by XERMANICO and MONTOS

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

1:25 variant cover by JACK HERBERT

1:50 variant cover by GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

Hal learns more about his mysterious Green Lantern ring while Sinestro makes a deal with the mysterious “Guild” to launch a full-scale attack on Ferris Air. The Green Lantern is now faced with the realization that his greatest enemy is back on Earth and undoubtedly up to no good.

FEATURING JOHN STEWART HOMECOMING: PART THREE — THE LEAD-IN STORY TO GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL!

SHAZAM! #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by CARLA COHEN

1:50 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

To Africa and beyond! The gullible spirit of Atlas is guiding the Captain into a battle between Garguax, the emperor of the moon, and a band of superintelligent apes who have separated from Gorilla City in a mass “Grexit”! With the Earth at stake, will Billy Batson find some way to end a war that he himself started?

TITANS #3

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by NICOLA SCOTT

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL and MIKE DEODATO JR.

1:25 variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

1:50 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

All hail the Church of Blood! With their newest leader, Brother Eternity, going public with a former Titan as part of his flock, the church has more followers than ever before. Do the Titans stand a chance at influencing the people of

the world to fight brainwashing and prepare for the large intergalactic threat looming on the horizon?

CYBORG #3

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by TOM RANEY

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

A.I. Silas Stone reveals all! The truth behind Solace CEO Markus Wilcox and his connection to Silas is uncovered. Cyborg needs to do some corporate espionage to get to the bottom of this shady activity—and if that wasn’t enough for Victor Stone to deal with, an old enemy from his Teen Titans days is on the Solace payroll. Teen Titans animated series villain Atlas makes his DC Comics debut and is ready for a rematch!

SUPERMAN #6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO and TIAGO DA SILVA

1:25 variant cover by ALEX SAVIUK

1:50 wraparound variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

Blank sketch cover

Costume acetate cover by MIKEL JANIN ($6.99 US)

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

“THE CHAINED PART ONE!”

Following the shocking cliffhanger of Superman #5 and the events of Knight Terrors, Superman has learned that Lex Luthor kept a prisoner beneath Stryker’s Island for decades. Who are they and why did Lex lock them up? Can Superman unlock the secrets of the Chained?

Featuring guest artist Gleb Melnikov!

ACTION COMICS #1057

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and MATTHEW CLARK

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by JORGE JIMENEZ and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

1:50 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

As the Super-Family and Steelworks rebuild their city, a new Golden Age of Metropolis has begun…and not everyone is happy about it! As the charismatic but volatile young terrorist leader Norah Stone reveals herself and her vision for a city without Kryptonians, members of the Super-Family inexplicably start losing their powers…and a new team of metahumans emerges to take their place. Who is Norah Stone? And what’s her strange obsession with Clark Kent? The newest arc of Action Comics begins here!

GREEN ARROW #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

PARALLAX RETURNS!

Years ago, Oliver Queen died and was resurrected by his good ol’ buddy Hal Jordan. But it wasn’t really Hal, it was Parallax. And did no one think that would come with a cost?! Now Parallax has returned to collect!

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Black Canary’s search for Oliver Queen leads them to a long-lost Green Arrow family member…who isn’t so happy to be found!

HAWKGIRL #3

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

Hispanic Heritage Month variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

It’s hawks versus owls as Kendra soars to Gotham! Batman may have discovered a clue about Hawkgirl’s new foe, and she’s brought Galaxy and Argus as backup. Hawkgirl will need all the help she can get as she tangles with the Croc Bloc street gang moments after arriving, only to rise to the skies and face the Court of Owls and a small army of Talons!

SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW #6

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant cover by FATIMA WAJID

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

It’s all come down to this! Conner fights tooth and nail to protect the victims of Dominator X. But when the dust settles, what will it mean for Superboy’s future as a hero?

STEELWORKS #4

Written by MICHAEL DORN

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

1:25 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

CENTENNIAL DAY UNDER SIEGE!

As crowds gather for Metropolis's biggest annual celebration —Centennial Day—danger lurks on the horizon as Charles Walker III and his deadly Silver Mist plan their endgame against John Henry Irons! When the Steelworks tech turns on its creators, Steel will need the help of the entire Super-Family to turn the tides…but is that their true plan?

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #6

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by MIKEL JANÍN

1:25 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

General Immortus launches his attack against the Doom Patrol right in the heart of their home base, the Shelter!

Caught off guard, the team must stop the general’s army from killing all of the metahumans they’ve sworn to protect. Fortunately, they won’t have to do it alone, as the all-new Flex Force rises to help them!

But is this the real threat or merely a diversion? Only Immortus knows for sure!

DC'S GHOULS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN #1

Written by ELLEN TREMITI, JOHN ARCUDI, GREG BURNHAM, SOMAN CHAINANI, ADAM F. GOLDBERG and HANS RODIONOFF, CHRISTOPHER SEAN and LANEYA, ALEX GALER, and others

Art by TYLER CROOK, SHAWN McMANUS, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ, PABLO M. COLLAR, DANNY EARLS, DEXTER SOY, and others

Cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Variant cover by JAE LEE

Glow in the Dark variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:25 variant cover by KERON GRANT

$9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

Skin-crawling stories of the DC ghoul-iverse! Superman imprisoned by an unfriendly ghost! Man-Bat versus a werewolf! Mary Marvel and Dr. Psycho crashing a Halloween frat party! Plus: the Question faces horrific crimes of fashion; Robotman wrestles a ghostly glitch; Crush helps Lobo find the perfect costume; and Nightwing and Red Hood spend a frightful night in Blüdhaven, co-written by Christopher Sean, the voice of Nightwing from the Gotham Knights video game! The chills will last longer than your candy corn!

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #1

Story, art, and cover by RAFAEL GRAMPA

Variant cover by JIM LEE

Variant cover by FRANK MILLER

Variant cover by DAVID FINCH

1:25 variant cover by JIM LEE

1:50 variant cover by PRISCILLA PETRAITES

1:100 variant cover by PAUL POPE

1:250 variant cover by FRANK MILLER

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 4 | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/23

“When you chase your own shadow…it leads you into the abyss.”

In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other…but to him…

When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks inside in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what’s coming for his city.

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham brings Rafael Grampá’s twisted vision of both the Dark Knight and the city of Gotham to life in a DC writing debut that will reach its icy black tendrils into the deepest and darkest corners of human nature and leave you gasping for breath—and for more!

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM NOIR EDITION #1

See Rafael Grampá's stunning artwork in vivid, uncolored black-and-white, fully lettered, in a limited "Batman Noir" edition with a unique cover!

SUPERMAN: THE LAST DAYS OF LEX LUTHOR #2

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

Superman continues his mission to find a cure for what’s killing Lex Luthor. When the present has no answers, maybe the future will! But will the Legion of Super-Heroes help Clark find a cure for a man like Luthor?

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER #5

Story by SEAN MURPHY

Written by KATANA COLLINS and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

1:25 variant cover by CLAY McCORMACK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

Love never dies! Now captured by the FBI, Harley Quinn has left Bryce and Jackie in the grasp of Joker’s other maniacal ex-girlfriend…Riot. And she’s ready to do whatever it takes to save her one true love, including unearth a deadly secret from Jack Napier’s past. Will Harley break out in time to resue her kids? Or will a dark knight rise from the shadows to save them all?

BATMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL FINGER

Art by BOB KANE, JERRY ROBINSON, and SHELDON MOLDOFF

Cover by BOB KANE and JERRY ROBINSON

Foil variant cover by BOB KANE and JERRY ROBINSON ($8.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($7.99 US)

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 9/12/23

In this classic issue, the Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder have their first encounters with the Clown Prince of Crime—The Joker—and a cruise-ship cat burglar known as the Cat—who would later be known as Catwoman! Plus, Hugo Strange returns with an army of mindless henchmen at his command. Will the Dark Knight triumph over Strange’s giants? Find out in this thrilling facsimile edition of Batman #1, featuring all the original stories, backup features, and ads from 1940!

DETECTIVE COMICS #58 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL FINGER

Art by BOB KANE, JERRY ROBINSON, and GEORGE ROUSSOS

Cover by FRED RAY and JERRY ROBINSON

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 8/22/23

Batman and Robin take on the waddling criminal mastermind known as the Penguin in his historic first appearance in the pages of Detective Comics. Will the Caped Crusader and Boy Wonder be bested by this dapper villain and his arsenal of trick umbrellas? And the action doesn’t end with the Dark Knight. This facsimile reproduction also includes the backup features Spy, the Crimson Avenger, Slam Bradley, and more, plus all the classic ads from the original 1941 edition, making this a must-have for fans of Golden Age detective stories!

THE FLASH #105 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JOHN BROOME

Art and cover by CARMINE INFANTINO and JOE GIELLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/26/23

It’s the Flash versus the Master of Mirrors! Barry Allen may be the Fastest Man Alive in his superhero persona, but super-speed means little if he can’t trust what he sees with his own eyes. Plus, in another adventure, an archaeologist accidentally awakens the sole survivor of an ancient civilization, who plans to use his advanced abilities to rule the Earth. As usual, it’s up to the Flash to race to the rescue against the “Conqueror from 8 Million B.C.!” Experience these tales in their original presentation in this facsimile re-creation of the original issue.

WONDER WOMAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GREG POTTER and GEORGE PEREZ

Art by GEORGE PEREZ and BRUCE PATTERSON

Cover by GEORGE PEREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 8/29/23

Under the guidance of the late, great George Pérez and his co-plotter, Greg Potter, this series relaunch paved the way for future interpretations of Wonder Woman in the late 20th century and beyond! In this retelling of the origin of the Amazons and Paradise Island, learn how the Amazons fought for independence, established their own civilization, and breathed life into a child molded from clay who would become their greatest champion—Wonder Woman! This facsimile presents the timeless tale in its original glory with period-correct ads so that new readers can experience what it was like picking up this issue for the very first time.

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #3

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

In the darkness beyond, a looming threat waits. Behold: the Court of Owls! But who do they seek and why? After escaping the wrath of Killer Croc, Batman comes face-to-beak with the most terrifying Court to ever exist. But in order to get the answers he seeks, he must be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. Can Batman act against his mission to protect? All this, and the truth behind the magic is revealed.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #12

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by MICHELE BANDINI

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

Batman Incorporated no more? As the Joker Incorporated storyline comes to its bloody conclusion, Batman Incorporated is left divided. They’ve crossed lines they swore they never would in the name of protecting the innocent. Now they’re left to cope with the fallout. They may have won the battle, but did Joker win the war?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD’S FINEST #19

Written by MARK WAID

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

1:25 variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

1:50 variant cover by HELENE LENOBLE

Nicolas Cage Super-Variant cover by DAN MORA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

The origin of the World’s Finest Team concludes! What, of all things, could tie the Riddler and the Phantom Zone together—and what secrets will the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel learn about one another that will define their friendship? All this, and a lead-in to an upcoming event set in the present day!

CITY BOY #5

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by MIKE CHOI 최현민

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

Follow City Boy as he discovers a mysterious power that allows him to control ants. But such power disturbs the natural order of the Green…and when none other than Swamp Thing appears, the two quickly clash with their contrasting powers. As they face off, a startling revelation is made…and Cameron gets a better understanding of where his City Boy powers originate from. Don’t miss out on this action-packed tale of elemental forces!

DANGER STREET #9

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by WALTER SIMONSON

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

A true joust the likes of which has not been seen since medieval times! Both knights, noble in their quest, are ready to do whatever it takes to bring honor to their sigil. Witness Manhunter and Codename: Assassin fight to the death in a match of wits and stamina as the life of the Commodore and the universe hang in the balance!

FABLES #161

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by CORINNE REID

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

In this penultimate issue, with the lives of the inhabitants of the Black Forest on the line, Peter Pan and Herne enter a bloody battle that will bring both to their knees. But when Tinker Bell comes to the aid of her beaten boss, she’ll unleash an unimaginable fury, and there’s no telling who will live and who will die.

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #3

Written by GAIL SIMONE, ADITYA BIDIKAR, and CHRIS CONDON

Art by DAVID BALDEON, JUNI BA, and JACOB PHILLIPS

Cover by CLIFF CHIANG

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

1:25 variant by SANFORD GREENE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

Three all-new short tales of Gotham’s most unpredictable antihero in only black, white, and red ink! In this issue: Superstar writer Gail Simone returns to DC with a hilarious story sending Harley Quinn to Rann, with Domino artist David Baldeon riding along on the zeta-beam! Monkey Meat and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles breakout Juni Ba teams up with writer Aditya Bidikar to give Harley the perfect cure for the breakup blues: a kitten. Plus, That Texas Blood hitmakers Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips tell a tale of twisted fate where Harleen Quinzel never fell for The Joker!

LOONEY TUNES #274

Written by IVAN COHEN

Pencils by ROBERT POPE

Inks by SCOTT McRAE

Cover by ROBERT POPE

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/12/23

Approached with an exciting assignment for a prolific museum, intrepid explorer Porky Pig and his spoiled apprentice Daffy Duck set sail toward a mysterious island on a new adventure! Can they find the hidden article before the island gets the better of them?

MAD MAGAZINE #34

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH A BOX OF CRAYONS

$5.99 US | 56 pages | 8 1/8" x 10 1/2"

ON SALE 10/10/23

Something stinks! And it’s not MAD #34, which makes pure parody out of pollution! This issue features a wide variety of classic MAD movie and TV parodies, plus classic favorites like “Spy vs. Spy,” “A MAD Look at...” by Sergio Aragonés, “The Lighter Side of…” by Dave Berg, and much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots, including a new Fold-In by the environmentally conscious Johnny Sampson. Clean up your act with a shot of humor in a jugular vein.

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #5

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by RAHZZAH

Movie poster variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

What does the Brain’s master plan have to do with…the Red Bee?! As it turns out, Richard’s tragic past provides him with the strength his old bones need to defend Peacemaker and help him rescue Bruce Wayne (the dog, not the billionaire, remember)!

SPIRIT WORLD #5

Written by ALYSSA WONG 王秀莲

Art and cover by HAINING 海凝

Variant cover by JESSICA FONG

1:25 variant cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

The Collective is hungry to collect more spirits and bodies to absorb, making it an even scarier and more powerful being, but it is not enough…so it begins to chase after the most delicious of memories. Bowen and Po Po get taken by the Collective, and it’s up to Xanthe and BatgirI to pull them out of its conjoined body parts before they get melded on as well—permanently! As Po Po fights to hold on to her memories as much as possible, we discover her secret origin and why she has such a soft spot for orphans…

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #7

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by ACKY BRIGHT

$3.99 | 32 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

Static and Ebon put a shock to S.Y.S.T.E.M.! Virgil is in the greatest fight he’s ever faced, and innocent lives are at stake. Will Ebon and his brother, Rubberband Man, be reunited? In a season full of shadows, it’s time for Static to step into the light in this rousing finale!

SUPERMAN: LOST #6

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by GARY FRANK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

Leaving for a mission in deep space with the Justice League, Superman’s apparent PTSD threatens to compromise their mission. He is haunted by the memory of time running out before the sun of his second adopted world turns red and ultimately goes supernova, all while discovering the elites of the planet have been secretly developing an escape plan that will not include the impoverished underclass.

TALES OF THE TITANS #3

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by KATH LOBO

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by ROSE BESCH

1:25 variant by W. SCOTT FORBES

1:50 variant by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

The Titans have stepped up to become the DCU’s premier superhero team, and all eyes are on them! But Donna’s always seen the world through the lens of her camera, and when she hears rumors of an insidious new leader on the rise in Markovia, she’ll stop at nothing to use her powers and her photography to bring the truth to light!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #12

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/12/23

In our time-twisting final issue, Mystery Inc. meets Batman Beyond! Can the retired Batman and his protegé, Terry McGinnis, send our crime-stoppers back from the future? Maybe, but first they’ll have to save Neo-Gotham from the Royal Flush Gang and solve a particularly challenging mystery. (And not just the one about safely parking the Mystery Machine with its very expired plates!)

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #10

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA and RICCARDO FEDERICI

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 9/5/23

What are dark, red, and not safe for anyone? The streets of Gotham as the battle of The Jokers begins. The good news for the people of Gotham is that someone is going to finally put an end to The Joker’s reign of terror. The bad news is that person will also be The Joker!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #5

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by NICK ROBLES

1:25 variant cover by PATRICIO DELPECHE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/26/23

All hell breaks loose in San Francisco as the Corinthian, Thessaly, and Azazel struggle for domination and, ultimately, annihilation. But amidst all the chaos, Flynn crosses paths with yet another smiling man who might very well be the key to everything—the original King of Pain himself!

THE VIGIL #5

Written by RAM V

Art by LALIT KUMAR SHARMA

Cover by SUMIT KUMAR

Variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/19/23

/…/

/Who are the Vigil?/

/Castle file loading…

This 12-year-old boy is believed to be the latest member of the Vigil, known only by the code name Castle. He possesses a level of skill and cunning that surpasses even our most seasoned operatives…including the Bat-vigilante known as Oracle. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on Castle. Remember, discretion is key—you are being watched. Stay vigilant.

And stay tuned for more./

/…/

/you are being watched./

WILDC.A.T.S #11

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

Creator Cover variant by ROSE BESCH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

The ’Cats are hated, hunted, and humanity’s last hope, but can anyone stand against the might of HALO? As one member betrays the team, another will fall.

WORLD’S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #3

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE and MAT LOPES

Variant covers by EVAN “DOC” SHANER and DANIEL BAYLISS

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:50 variant cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/12/23

TITANSCON! As the Titans fandom converges on Metropolis by the thousands, the team crashes the con as a surprise—knowing it will leave the Titans (and their secrets) exposed. While Kid Flash and Speedy show off for the crowds, a new teenage villain, the obsessive Toyboy, shows up to wreak havoc and “claim” Wonder Girl for his own!

DC September 2023-Solicited Collections

THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE

Written by PAUL DANO

Art by STEVAN SUBIC

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$29.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-306-8

Direct Market Exclusive variant cover by STEVAN SUBIC

ISBN: 978-1-77952-634-2

ON SALE 11/21/23

Award-winning actor Paul Dano expands upon the backstory of the character he played in Matt Reeves’s hit movie The Batman. This version of the Riddler isn’t simply an amusing eccentric with an affinity for wordplay and baffling clues, but as terrifying a villain as any in the annals of the Dark Knight. Here you will see Edward Nashton evolve into a menace who holds all of Gotham City in his grip. How did an unknown forensic accountant uncover the dark secrets of both Gotham’s underworld and its political leaders and come so close to bringing down the entire city? This prequel to The Batman presents the detailed, disturbing, and at times shocking story of a man with nothing to lose. Dano is joined by acclaimed European artist Stevan Subic, making his American comics debut. Collects The Riddler: Year One #1-6.

DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE VARIANT

This collection also boasts a direct market exclusive variant cover, assembling series artist Stevan Subic’s six interlocking covers into one image!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by JEFF STOKELY and CRAIG A. TAILLEFER

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

$19.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-329-7

ON SALE 11/7/23

Two of the Sandman Universe’s most beloved characters return to the spotlight!

Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine have been detectives for decades—and best friends even longer. But their investigation into a Thai American girl’s disappearance from her Los Angeles home puts them on a collision course with new and terrifying Thai ghosts that could give even a dead boy nightmares! Even scarier than the ghosts? Though neither wants to admit it, the boys might be growing apart. And perilously close to the boys’ adventure, Thessaly the witch finds herself held hostage by dangerous magics—both a threat to her life and an insult to her ego that will simply not go unanswered…

Eisner Award-winning writer Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian, Infidel) is joined by celebrated artist Jeff Stokely to take the Dead Boys to the scariest place of all: the heart of Hollywood!

Collects The Sandman Universe: Dead Boy Detectives #1-6.

BATMAN: THREE JOKERS

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by JASON FABOK

$19.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-453-9

ON SALE 10/17/23

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, superstars Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok reexamine the myth of who, or what, is The Joker! Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood—all past victims of The Joker—work together to solve the mystery of why not one but three different Jokers (each seemingly the genuine article) are terrorizing Gotham!

Collects Batman: Three Jokers #1-3.

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$29.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-855-2

ON SALE 11/14/23

Though Virgil and his friends stopped the government’s off-the-books prison operations in Dakota last school year, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire, with Static facing the most personal challenge he’s seen yet!

Collects Static: Shadows of Dakota #1-7 and Static Team-Up: Anansi #1.

ICON VS. HARDWARE

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DENYS COWAN and YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ

Cover by RAHZZAH

$29.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-305-1

ON SALE 11/21/23

When Hardware discovers a hidden time machine in a government warehouse, he sets out to right the wrongs of the past—both personally and throughout American history. Although this plan has many problems, there’s one big one: wherever Hardware goes, Icon is there. And a man as powerful as Icon knows the dangerous forces that Curtis Metcalf is unleashing…and will do whatever it takes to stop him from destroying the Milestone Universe itself!

Collects Icon vs. Hardware #1-5.

JOKER: ONE OPERATION JOKER VOL. 2

Written by SATOSHI MIYAGAWA

Art and cover by KEISUKE GOTOU

$9.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 5" x 7 1/2" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-320-4

ON SALE 11/7/23

The Joker’s journey of single parenthood continues! The Joker needs a little help from Harley at a parent–teacher conference, but not even she can help when Alfred gets a little suspicious. He can’t shake the sense that this baby looks an awful lot like Bruce Wayne did when he was young…but that can’t be possible. Right…?

SUPERMAN VS. MESHI VOL. 2

Written by SATOSHI MIYAGAWA

Art and cover by KAI KITAGO

$9.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 5" x 7 1/2" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-321-1

ON SALE 11/7/23

Superman’s culinary tour through Japan continues! As Superman’s heroic life tires him out, he’s able to recharge his batteries with good eats and good friends. He loves bringing his Justice League pals out to show them the wonderous world of Japanese chain restaurants. He’ll even relax with a bite after a harrowing battle with Lex Luthor. But can the Man of Steel overcome his biggest fear…and ask intrepid reporter Lois Lane out to lunch?!

BATMAN: WAYNE FAMILY ADVENTURES VOLUME TWO

Written by CRC PAYNE

Art by STARBITE, MARIA LI, LAN MA, and JEAN KIM

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-336-5

ON SALE 10/3/23

Batman is the World’s Greatest Detective. But can he also live up to his other accolade of world’s greatest dad?

Being a father to an endless supply of adopted, fostered, and biological children is its own challenge. But when you’re Batman, surrounded by a slew of super-powered (and not) teenagers, you’ll need every bit of your intellect to manage the brood. And Wayne Manor can barely contain the antics of Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, Orphan, Spoiler, a few Robins, and newcomer Duke Thomas, a.k.a. the Signal, as they learn not only what it is to be heroes, but what it means to be a family.

In this continuing story, we are greeted by a few newcomers, including Catwoman, Superboy, Impulse, Wonder Girl, and other well-known faces from Gotham City and beyond in stories about dating, learning to drive, going on patrol, and simply what it means to be a teenage superhero.

Written by CRC Payne with inks by Starbite, this volume collects episodes 26-51 of WEBTOON’s Eisner-nominated series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print. Includes never-before-seen bonus content from the creators themselves!

VIXEN: NYC VOLUME TWO

Written by JASMINE WALLS

Art by HAILEY STEWART, MANOU AZUMI, TOBY FAN, and BBM

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-337-2

ON SALE 10/3/23

So you have a magic necklace that allows you to wield the strengths of the animal kingdom. Now what?

The fan-favorite character with awesome animal powers faces new challenges and finds new allies in this print collection of the acclaimed WEBTOON series! Mari Jiwe has begun to understand the animal powers that come with her family’s birthright: the Tantu Totem. But now a distant relative has followed her to New York to claim

those powers for himself…putting Mari and her parents in incredible danger! Mari’s new friends—the Teen Titan Beast Boy, Amazon warrior Grace Choi, and electrifying hero Anissa Pierce—might be able to help, but in the end only Mari can save her family from a foe who will stop at nothing to take all Vixen holds dear.

The saga of Vixen: NYC reaches new heights in this first-ever collection of episodes 10-18 of the continuing WEBTOON series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print and including never-before-seen bonus content from the creators themselves!

SUPERMAN VOL. 1: SUPERCORP

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL and NICK DRAGOTTA

$24.99 US | 168 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-323-5

ON SALE 11/7/23

Superman has returned to Metropolis, and his greatest enemy, Lex Luthor, is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman Family has never been brighter!

As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp? What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! This all-new chapter ushers in an iconic age of the DCU with a story that welcomes new readers and delights longtime fans. Collects Superman #1-5!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CLAYTON HENRY and DARICK ROBERTSON

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

$24.99 US | 168 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-076-0

ON SALE 11/14/23

RETURN TO INJUSTICE!

Across the Multiverse, Kal-Els are being murdered, and Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, believes only one man can help: Jon Kent, Kal-El’s son! Jon must cross dimensions to face the super-killer, including a trip to an Earth he’s never seen…the world of Injustice! In this place, versions of his friends and loved ones are at war, and heroes fight each other for total control. Can the newly reunited Super Sons beat these insurmountable odds? And will Jon Kent not only save the Multiverse, but have any chance of returning to his own Earth? It’s a battle for the soul of Superman as the Injustice saga cranks up the heat! Collects Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1-6.

SUPERMAN: THE WARWORLD SAGA

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SI SPURRIER

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, DANIEL SAMPERE, WILL CONRAD, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, MIKEL JANIN, and others

Cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$59.99 US | 712 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-388-4

ON SALE 11/14/23

After learning of an enslaved race with mysterious ties to Krypton, Superman and the Authority leave Earth and travel across the galaxy to liberate Warworld. Think it’s that simple? Think again.

With Superman captured on Warworld, he’ll need to team up with other enslaved gladiators to turn the hordes of Warworld against their captors. As the Warworld Saga reaches a breaking point, battle lines are drawn between the two towering forces at odds: Mongul and Superman. Which heroes will survive the conflict, and what will be the fate of the citizens of Warworld?

This volume collects the full Warworld Saga: Action Comics #1030-1046, Action Comics 2021 Annual, Action Comics 2022 Annual, Batman/Superman: Authority Special #1, Future State: Superman: House of El #1, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #1-2, and Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1!

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

$16.99 US | 184 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| ISBN: 978-1-77951-846-0

ON SALE 10/24/23

An epic teenage-DC-hero event brought to you by Teen Titans writer Geoff Johns and iconic Young Justice illustrator Todd Nauck! When Stargirl of the Justice Society and Green Arrow’s ally Red Arrow discover a tragic teenage hero from the past has gone missing, they set out to find him…only to discover he’s not the first teenage

hero of the Golden Age to have vanished without a trace. But where have they gone? Who are they? And what does the Childminder want with them?

Collects all six issues of the limited series.

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by CIAN TORMEY, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, ALITHA MARTINEZ, and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$29.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-408-9

ON SALE 10/31/23

KNEEL BEFORE THE GODS OF THE DC UNIVERSE!

Chaos has been brewing after the events of Lazarus Planet. Now the gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they’ve sworn to protect. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough? Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, explore its effects across the DC Universe in Revenge of the Gods. Collects Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods #1, Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods #1-4, and Wonder Woman #797-798.

ABSOLUTE DARK KNIGHT (2024 EDITION)

Written by FRANK MILLER

Art and cover by FRANK MILLER and KLAUS JANSON

$125.00 US | 512 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-566-6

ON SALE 2/27/24

OFFERED AGAIN! Hailed as a comics masterpiece, Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns—and its equally provocative sequel The Dark Knight Strikes Again—gets the oversize Absolute treatment in a giant one-volume slipcase edition. With stunning art and brilliant commentary, this volume collects Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1-4 and Batman: The Dark Knight Strikes Again #1-4.

AQUAMAN: ANDROMEDA

Written by RAM V

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$29.99 US | 168 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-733-3

ON SALE 11/21/23

Deep in the Pacific Ocean sits Point Nemo: the spaceship graveyard. But it’s not only ships that sit at these dark depths. There’s a structure never made by human hands. And that structure seems to be…waking up. The crew of the experimental submarine Andromeda have been chosen to investigate this mystery. But they aren’t the only ones pursuing it. The master pirate Black Manta is on the hunt…and anything that attracts Black Manta attracts Arthur Curry, his lifelong foe, the Aquaman! But heaven help them all when the doors of the mystery at Point Nemo swing wide to admit them…Collects Aquaman: Andromeda #1-3.

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT (2023 EDITION)

Written by BRIAN AUGUSTYN and JEFF PARKER

Art by MIKE MIGNOLA, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, EDUARDO BARRETO, and others

Cover by MIKE MIGNOLA

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-405-8

ON SALE 10/31/23

OFFERED AGAIN! In this classic Elseworlds tale, the Victorian-era Bat-Man encounters Jack the Ripper in the seedy streets of Gotham! This extended edition also collects the acclaimed sequel, Batman: Master of the Future, a story from Countdown Presents: The Search for Ray Palmer #1, Convergence: Shazam #1-2, and character designs from the Gotham by Gaslight animated film released by Warner Bros. Animation.

BATMAN: REPTILIAN

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art and cover by LIAM SHARP

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-006-7

ON SALE 11/7/23

Legendary writer Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Punisher) and superstar artist Liam Sharp (The Green Lantern, Wonder Woman) unite to tell a terrifying tale of Gotham City’s dark protector in Batman: Reptilian! After a series of brutal murders rocks Gotham, Batman is forced to confront one of his oldest foes…Killer Croc! But what does Croc’s sudden disappearance have to do with a sinister plot against Batman? And what strange and frightening creatures lurk in the shadows of Gotham? Find out in this action-packed, horror-infused miniseries that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the Dark Knight! Collects Batman: Reptilian #1-6.

BATMAN: THE HUSH SAGA OMNIBUS

Written by JEPH LOEB, A.J. LIEBERMAN, and PAUL DINI

Pencils by JIM LEE, AL BARRIONUEVO, DUSTIN NGUYEN, and others

Inks by SCOTT WILLIAMS, JAVIER BERGANTINO, FRANCIS PORTELA, and others

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$150.00 US | 1272 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8"| Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-622-9

ON SALE 11/7/23

Gotham City is swept by a crime epidemic, and all of Batman’s enemies have emerged to throw his life into utter chaos. Little do they know that they’re all pawns of the villainous Hush in an elaborate game of revenge against Bruce Wayne! Experience the Hush saga in its entirety for the first time ever, including many never-before collected issues! Collecting Batman #608-619 and #685; Batman: Gotham Knights #50-55, #60-71, and #73-74; Detective Comics #846-850 and #852; a Hush interlude from Wizard #0; the Hush tales from Batman: Streets of Gotham #1-4, #14, and #16-21; and a brand-new short story from Batman: Hush: 20th Anniversary Edition.

CATWOMAN VOL. 3: DUCHESS OF GOTHAM

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by SAMI BASRI and NICO LEON

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$16.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-332-7

ON SALE 11/7/23

When Selina Kyle murders her lover Valmont to save her ex-lover Batman, she ends up behind bars, but leave it to a cat to thrive in the darkest of places. Selina finds herself quickly clawing her way up the ladder of misfits by making friends with all the wrong types (which are, of course, also exactly the right types). But with the Cat behind

bars and off the streets, Gotham still needs a vigilante to keep all of its mob bosses in check, and who better than one of their own? It’s a good thing Eiko Hasigawa’s got a cat costume somehere in the back of her closet, as things are about to get messy! This action-packed volume collects Catwoman #51-56.

DC: THE NEW FRONTIER: THE DELUXE EDITION (2023 EDITION)

Written by DARWYN COOKE

Art and cover by DARWYN COOKE

$59.99 US | 520 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-626-7

ON SALE 11/7/23

OFFERED AGAIN! Welcome to 1950s America—a land without heroes. The masked mystery men who fought for freedom in the Second World War have been outlawed. And those icons who do still fight on—Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman—operate under hidden agendas and dueling ideologies. Yet this America needs its heroes more than ever. With darkness gathering on the horizon, only a bold new generation of adventurers is equal to the challenge. From Eisner Award winner Darwyn Cooke comes one of the most acclaimed superhero comics of the 21st century. Collects DC: The New Frontier #1-6 and Justice League: The New Frontier Special #1.

EX MACHINA: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS (2023 EDITION)

Written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

Art by TONY HARRIS, TOM FEISTER, JIM CLARK, JIM LEE, CHRIS SPROUSE, JOHN PAUL

LEON, KARL STORY, and others

Cover by TONY HARRIS

$150.00 US | 1440 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-563-5

ON SALE 11/14/23

OFFERED AGAIN! When a strange accident gives Mitchell Hundred the ability to control machinery, he uses his newfound powers to become the world’s first superhero. But the thrill of risking his life simply to help maintain the status quo eventually wears thin, leading Mitch to retire from masked crime-fighting in order to run for mayor of New York City. And that’s when the real weirdness begins! Collects the Eisner Award-winning series Ex Machina #1-50 and Ex Machina Special #1-4.

FABLES: THE DELUXE EDITION BOOK SIXTEEN

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by CORINNE REID

$39.99 US | 304 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-402-7

ON SALE 11/14/23

The acclaimed blockbuster that defined an era of Vertigo continues! Picking up right where Fables #150 left off, the dust has barely settled from the climactic battle between Totenkinder and Cinderella—and everything is far from happily ever after. A legendary new adversary has arrived, and he plans to get even with Geppetto for the mess that has been made of Manhattan…Collects Fables #151-162.

JLA/JSA: VIRTUE AND VICE

Written by DAVID S. GOYER and GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by CARLOS PACHECO and JESUS MERINO

$14.99 US | 96 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-410-2

ON SALE 10/31/23

Offered again! Celebrate the legacy of artist Carlos Pacheco with this reissue of the graphic novel by David S. Goyer and Geoff Johns that brings together DC’s two original super-teams: the JLA and the JSA. When a reunion leads to several surprise betrayals by trusted members within both squads, a conspiracy is uncovered that leads Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Zatanna, and others from the depths of Limbo to the Rock of Eternity. Have some heroes truly turned evil, or is there some greater menace lying in wait? Two teams. Two legacies. One epic adventure!

KAMANDI, THE LAST BOY ON EARTH BY JACK KIRBY VOL. 2

Written by JACK KIRBY, GERRY CONWAY, STEVE SHERMAN, and PAUL LEVITZ

Art by JACK KIRBY, D. BRUCE BERRY, and MIKE ROYER

Cover by JACK KIRBY and D. BRUCE BERRY

$39.99 US | 432 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-178-1

ON SALE 11/7/23

In the postapocalyptic world of Kamandi, humans and beasts have traded places and sentient animals now rule supreme. It’s up to Kamandi and his allies to continue the search for the cause of the Great Disaster and restore civilization. Written and illustrated by comics legend Jack “King” Kirby and his frequent collaborators D. Bruce Berry and Mike Royer, Kamandi, the Last Boy on Earth showcases the King at the height of his creativity. Collects Kamandi, the Last Boy on Earth #21-40.

SUPER SONS OMNIBUS SUPER DUPER EDITION

Written by PETER J. TOMASI and PATRICK GLEASON

Art by PATRICK GLEASON, JORGE JIMENEZ, CARLO BARBERI, and others

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$125.00 US | 1056 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-406-5

ON SALE 10/31/23

The sons of Superman and Batman must find their footing as they attempt to live up to their family names. Trying to grow up fast, the pair forms an inseparable bond that will shape them into the heroes of tomorrow!

Packed with even more action and laugh-out-loud moments between the Boy of Steel and the Boy Wonder—plus a brand-new cover from Jorge Jiménez—this extended Super Duper Edition omnibus collects Super Sons #1-16; Super Sons Annual #1; Super Sons/Dynomutt Special #1; Adventures of the Super Sons #1-12; Challenge of the Super Sons #1-7; Superman #10-11, #37-38; Teen Titans #15; and a story from Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

SUPERMAN FOR ALL SEASONS

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by TIM SALE

$19.99 US | 232 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-387-7

ON SALE 10/24/23

Before Superman…before Clark Kent, ace reporter for the Daily Planet…there was just Clark, a humble farm boy from Smallville, Kansas, who was figuring out his place in the world.

Witness the birth of a hero in this retelling of the Man of Steel’s formative years by the Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, with beautiful hand-painted colors provided by Bjarne Hansen. This updated softcover edition collects Superman for All Seasons #1-4 and tie-in backup stories by Loeb and Sale from Superman/Batman Secret Files & Origins 2003 #1, Solo #1, Superman #226, and Superman/Batman #26.

SUPERMAN UNCHAINED: THE DELUXE EDITION (2023 EDITION)

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Pencils by JIM LEE

Art by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and DUSTIN NGUYEN

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$49.99 US | 352 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-623-6

ON SALE 11/7/23

OFFERED AGAIN! From the skies above Metropolis to the star-streaked spaceways beyond, one man is synonymous with the word hero. Since his arrival marked the dawn of the superhero age, Superman has waged a never-ending battle for truth and justice. But before the dawn came the darkness, when another with incredible power fell to Earth—one who could spell the end for the Man of Steel. From superstar writer Scott Snyder and legendary artist Jim Lee comes a cutting-edge take on the hero who started it all! Collects Superman Unchained #1-9.

THE DETECTIVE CHIMP CASEBOOK

Written by JOHN BROOME and MIKE TIEFENBACHER

Art by CARMINE INFANTINO, GIL KANE, IRWIN HASEN, JOE GIELLA, and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$29.99 US | 280 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-165-1

ON SALE 10/10/23

The greatest detective in the DC Universe finally gets his own collection. No, not Batman—Bobo T. Chimpanzee, a.k.a. Detective Chimp!

This volume of never-before-reprinted Silver Age classics collects stories such as “Monkeyshines at the Wax Museum!,” “Monkey Business on the Briny Deep!,” “The Case of the Fishy Alibi!,” and more from The Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog #4 and #6-46. Also included is a “Whatever Happened to…” backup story from DC Comics Presents #35 that catches up with Detective Chimp after the end of the Rex the Wonder Dog series.

THE HUMAN TARGET VOLUME ONE

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-049-4

ON SALE 10/24/23

Christopher Chance has made a living out of being a human target—a man hired to disguise himself as his client to invite would-be assassins to attempt his murder. He’s had a remarkable career until his latest case protecting Lex Luthor, when things go sideways. An assassination attempt Chance didn’t see coming leaves him vulnerable and left trying to solve his own murder, as he has 12 days to discover just who in the DC Universe hated Luthor enough to want him dead by slow-acting poison. And the prime suspects happen to be…the Justice League International?

This volume collects The Human Target #1-6, the first half of the murder mystery.

TITANS UNITED: BLOODPACT

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

$16.99 US | 168 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| ISBN: 978-1-77951-831-6

ON SALE 10/24/23

The Titans are back, united against a common foe…aren’t they? All seems lost when Tim Drake wakes, out of uniform and seemingly out of time. Surely he was just fighting alongside Nightwing, Superboy, Starfire, Beast Boy, and Donna Troy. But where is Raven and what links her to the Fearsome Five? A blood sacrifice is coming that will change the world forever. Collects all six issues of the limited series.

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE

Art by JESUS MERINO

Cover by JORGE FORNES

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBB: 978-1-77951-751-7

ON SALE 12/19/23

As the Cold War thaws, celebrated superhero Jackson King and rising intelligence operative Amanda Waller battle for the soul of the agency Checkmate! Their struggle over the future of the island nation Gamorra will draw in the brilliant young reporter Lois Lane…and the world’s deadliest “contractor,” Deathstroke! National-security journalist Spencer Ackerman joins Evan Narcisse and Jesús Merino to turn the Wildstorm and DC universes into a haunting morality play of global influence and personal vendettas! Collects Waller vs. Wildstorm #1-4.

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-071-5

ON SALE 10/24/23

Whisked away from Earth by a distant cosmic entity, Wonder Woman is forced to navigate a series of perilous challenges that push her to the brink both mentally and physically. At stake is the fate of all humanity, with the alien entities casting Diana as Earth’s proxy in a trial judging humankind’s worthiness to exist in the universe. Can Diana stand trial to save humanity without losing her own? Harley Quinn’s Stephanie Phillips teams with acclaimed artist Mike Hawthorne (Daredevil, Deadpool) for his first major DC project, an epic Wonder Woman tale unlike any other!

Collects Wonder Woman: Evolution #1-8.