Harley Quinn is the final member of DC's new Birds of Prey

The full details of writer Kelly Thompson and artists Leonardo Romero and Jordie Bellaire's upcoming Birds of Prey relaunch have been revealed, including the full team line-up, which was previewed in a series of posts on Thompson's Twitter. The full team includes leader and Birds of Prey mainstay Black Canary, Big Barda, Zealot from WildCATS, and, as just announced, Harley Quinn.

The new Birds of Prey title will set the team on a new mission brought to them by a "mysterious new ally," leading Black Canary to recruit a whole new team with the singular aim of rescuing an unnamed "asset" from the clutches of villains.

Here's a gallery of covers for Birds of Prey #1, including the main cover from series artist Leonardo Romero, a triple gatefold cover by Frank Cho, and variant covers from Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Chris Bachalo, and Nick Bradshaw, and character designs from Romero:

(Image credit: DC)

"When I say this is a dream come true for me, I mean not just working on the iconic Birds of Prey title, but also the characters we were able to fold in, and the creative team we assembled,” states writer Kelly Thompson in DC's announcement.

"Leonardo Romero and Jordie Bellaire were two of my first partners-in-crime making superhero books and I've been trying to make this happen ever since," she continues. "It won't surprise anyone to learn that Leonardo and Jordie are even better than they were the last time we worked together—and working together on this wild book is pure magic."

The creative team previously worked together on Marvel's 2016 Hawkeye series, which was the first solo series for Hawkeye Kate Bishop.

"I couldn't be happier to announce my first monthly project for DC! With this book, I've had the opportunity to not only draw some of the most badass women in the DC Universe, but also to work once more with the best people in our industry, Kelly Thompson and Jordie Bellaire" adds Leonardo Romero. "I missed the dynamic we had on Hawkeye, so I'm very excited to have our team back together! Can't wait to show you all what we’ve been doing!"

Birds of Prey #1 goes on sale September 5.

