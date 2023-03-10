Tom King takes on Wonder Woman this September

DC's new 'Dawn of DC' initiative to revamp the publisher's core superhero line is well underway, and the next wave of new titles will include a brand new Wonder Woman #1 from writer Tom King and artist Daniel Sampere, taking over from co-writers Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad who have worked with a variety of artists in their run.

Before King and Sampere take over on the new Wonder Woman #1, Wonder Woman #800 will conclude the current volume of the series with an oversized issue in June. This echoes the plan for The Flash, which also ends with Flash #800 in June before relaunching with a new creative team in September.

That's the same timeframe in which Wonder Woman #1 will arrive, meaning two of DC's biggest Justice League heroes will be getting new titles in September as part of Dawn of DC. Unlike with The Flash however, DC hasn't released any further details of what the oversized Wonder Woman #800 will entail, aside from a preview of the new September-launching status quo which puts Wonder Woman on the run from the US government.

"After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, the U.S. Congress passes The Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from American soil," reads DC's official description of the new Wonder Woman #1.

"To carry out its new law, the government sets up the Amazon Extradition Entity (AXE) task force to remove those who don’t comply by any means necessary," it continues. "In her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman now finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect."

Tom King is one of DC's best known current creators as the writer of titles including Mister Miracle, Human Target, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow which will be directly adapted into a movie by the new DC Studios.