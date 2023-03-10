Flash #800 brings the series to a close before relaunching in September

DC's 'Dawn of DC' initiative meant to revise and revamp the publisher's core superhero line is expanding with a host of new creative teams on classic characters, including a brand new Flash relaunch which will arrive hot on the heels of Flash #800, which will bring the current creative team of writer Jeremy Adams and artist Fernando Pasarin's Flash run to a close.

Before Flash relaunches with a new #1 from writer Si Spurrier and artist Mike Deodato, the currency volume of the title will end with Flash #800, which enlists classic Flash writers Mark Waid, Geoff Johns, outgoing writer Jeremy Adams, and his predecessor Joshua Williamson, along with artists Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert, Todd Nauck, Carmine Di Giandomenico, Scott Kolins, and Mike Deodato Jr.

"A couple of months ago, I was told my time on the Flash was coming to an end with issue 800," reads a statement from Adams posted to his Twitter account (opens in new tab). "I was (AM) very bummed about the decision."

"I've fallen in love with the West family and had many more stories in mind, but, they said they wanted a new creative and tonal direction, and, well, that's that," Adams continues. "However, I AM forever grateful for my time with the West family and all the adventures we've had together. I also wanted to say a big thank you to the Flash Family - you guys are the best fans a nerd like me could ask for."

Adams will go on to write Green Lantern with artist Xermanico, and also promises an upcoming creator-owned project.

Flash #800 goes on sale June 6. After that, Spurrier and Deodato will become the Flash creative team with a new Flash #1 in September with a story that pushes Wally West to find new ways to use his power as he confronts themes of cosmic horror.

