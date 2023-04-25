Jaime Reyes gets his own ongoing Blue Beetle title this September

Just as the Blue Beetle: Graduation Day comic reaches its conclusion, the limited series' hero Jaime Reyes is about to embark on a new ongoing Blue Beetle title from the Graduation Day creative team of writer Josh Trujillo, artist Adrian Gutiérrez, colorist Wil Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni.

Launching in September, the new Blue Beetle ongoing series is part of the current 'Dawn of DC' initiative in which many DC characters are getting rebooted and relaunched titles and stories aimed at bringing them closer to the core DC Universe.

In the case of Jaime Reyes, this means that he's off to college at Palmera State University, where he'll become embroiled in a story titled 'Scarab Wars' that will presumably connect back to the magic scarab that gives Jaime his powers.

(Image credit: DC)

"Jaime Reyes’ graduation is over, but his new life in Palmera City and as the Blue Beetle has only just begun! With two new beetles to train in Dynastes and Nitida, Jaime has his hands full navigating being a leader," reads DC's official description of the new Blue Beetle ongoing title.

"Thankfully, he has Paco and Brenda by his side as they settle in at Palmera State University. But what lurks in the shadows of Blue Beetle’s new home and what does it mean for the Blue Beetle legacy?"

Blue Beetle - the Jaime Reyes version, that is - is about to star in his own DC movie that also ties into the legacy and history of the Blue Beetle through Jaime's predecessors Dan Garrett and Ted Kord. The movie is in theaters in August, just ahead of the new Blue Beetle comic's September debut.

Before the movie comes out, earn the comic book history of the Blue Beetle - from the original Dan Garrett, to Ted Kord, to the current hero Jaime Reyes.